$871 Million Inspection Machines (Pharmaceutical, Medical Device) Markets, 2025: Opportunities in Outsourcing of Operations and the Growing Number of Manufacturing Facilities in Emerging Economies

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inspection Machines Market by Product (Vision Inspection, Checkweigher, Metal Detector, Software), Type (Manual, Automatic), Packaging Type (Vials, Syringes, Blisters), End User (Pharmaceutical, Medical Device), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Inspection Machines Market is Projected to Reach USD 871 Million by 2025 from USD 671 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4%

Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of inspection systems throughout their production lines due to the growing concerns about the regulatory mandates introduced by the government and regulatory bodies in the healthcare industry to maintain compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).



Also, the increasing adoption of automated inspection systems in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growth in the number of product recalls, an increasing number of inspection checkpoints throughout the production line, and technological advancements in inspection systems support the growth of the market. However, the complexities of introducing inspection machines in a production line may hamper the market's growth to a certain extent.



Based on product, the vision inspection systems segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.



Based on product, the inspection machines market is segmented into vision inspection systems, X-ray inspection systems, leak detection systems, metal detectors, combination systems, check weighers, software, and other inspection systems. The vision inspection systems segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high adoption of vision inspection systems in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, and food industries compared to other systems due to their ease of use, easy adaptability, and high performance.



Based on type, the fully-automated inspection machines segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on type, the fully automated machines segment commanded the largest share in 2019, followed by semi-automated and manual machines. The large share of the fully automated machines segment can be attributed to these systems' benefits, such as high throughput rate, maximum inspection accuracy, high detection rate, and compliance with high standard regulations compared to the other systems.



The growing demand for quality requirements as part of the zero-error strategy, increasing need to reduce particles and cosmetic defects, and technological advancements in this segment will continue to drive market growth.



Based on packaging type, the ampoules & vials segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.



Based on packaging type, the inspection machines market is segmented into ampoules & vials, syringes, blister packaging, bottles, and other packaging types based on packaging type. In 2019, the ampoules & vials segment dominated the inspection machines market, by packaging type. The large share of the ampoules & vials segment can be attributed to its rising adoption in the pharmaceutical industry for biopharmaceutical and vaccine delivery, which leads to the increasing adoption of inspection systems.



Based on end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on end users, the inspection machines market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, food processing & packaging companies, and other end users (nutraceuticals and cosmetic companies). The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Inspection machines are widely used in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies for quality checks and quality assurance, which is a major factor in driving the market growth.



Furthermore, a growing number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are utilizing inspection machines owing to factors such as the increasing compliance to GMP guidelines and the increasing number of inspection checkpoints in the production & packaging lines, stringent government regulations, the increasing need to combat counterfeit pharmaceutical products, product recalls, and the prevention of loss of business revenue due to the deployment of inspection machines.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the inspection machines market in 2019.



In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the inspection machines market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies & medical device manufacturers in the region, stringent regulatory mandates for healthcare manufacturers, an increasing number of inspection checkpoints in the production line, and highly regulated inspection standards & obligatory compliance in the region. Moreover, several major global players are based in the US, owing to which the US is a center for innovation in the inspection machines market.



Market Dynamics



Market Drivers

Growing Number of Regulatory Mandates to Maintain Compliance with Gmp in the Healthcare Industry

Increasing Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology R&D Expenditure

Growing Product Recalls

The Increasing Number of Inspection Checkpoints Throughout the Production Line

Growth in the Medical Devices Industry

Market Restraints

Growing Demand for Refurbished Equipment due to the High Cost of Inspection Machines

Lack of Access in Emerging Markets

Market Opportunities

Technological Advancements

Outsourcing of Operations and the Growing Number of Manufacturing Facilities in Emerging Economies

Market Challenges

Complexities in Integrating Inspection Machines

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Insights



7 Inspection Machines Market, by Product



8 Inspection Machines Market, by Type



9 Inspection Machines Market, by Packaging Type



10 Inspection Machines Market, by End-user



11 Inspection Machines Market, by Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles

Robert Bosch GmbH

Korber Ag

Cognex Corporation

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Optel Group

Acg Group

Antares Vision S.P.A.

Brevetti Cea Spa

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Omron Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Systech International

Other Companies

Loma Systems

Laetus GmbH

Vitronic

Wipotec-Ocs GmbH

Sea Vision S.R.L.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ctc28

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

