$88+ Billion Worldwide Pesticides Industry to 2027 - by Formulation, Type, Crop Type & Geography
Aug 17, 2020, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pesticides - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pesticides market accounted for $57.00 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $88.82 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing adoption of intensive farming techniques, decrease in cultivable land and growing demand for food. However, the availability of alternative techniques is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Pesticides are chemicals used to eradicate or control different types of pests associated with agriculture that can damage crops and livestock and shrink farm productivity. Pesticides act as growth regulators in plants, defoliant for trees and plants, desiccant for fleas and prevent thinning of fruit.
By type, the synthetic pesticides segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the acceptance of new farming practices coupled with the improved efficiency of this type of pesticides. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the developing economies of the region are focusing extensively on increasing crop yield and efficiency.
Some of the key players in Pesticides Market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, DowDuPont Inc, FMC Corporation, Syngenta International AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co, Monsanto Company, Nufarm Limited, Sinochem Group and China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina).
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Pesticides Market, By Formulation
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Liquid
5.3 Dry
6 Global Pesticides Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Biochemical Pesticides
6.2.1 Semiochemicals
6.2.2 Enzymes
6.2.3 Plant Growth Regulator (PGR)
6.2.4 Attractants/Repellants
6.3 Bio-Pesticides
6.3.1 Bactericides
6.3.2 Microbial Pesticides
6.3.3 Nemacides
6.3.4 Insecticides
6.3.5 Fungicides
6.3.6 Larvicides
6.4 Plant Incorporated Protectants
6.5 Synthetic Pesticides
6.5.1 Fumigants
6.5.2 Pyrethoids
6.5.3 Defoliants
6.5.4 Herbicides
6.5.4.1 Selective
6.5.4.2 Non-Selective
6.5.5 Rodenticides
7 Global Pesticides Market, By Crop Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Oilseeds & Pulses
7.3 Plantation Crops
7.4 Grains & Cereals
7.5 Turfs & Ornamentals
7.6 Commercial Crops
7.7 Fruits and Vegetables
8 Global Pesticides Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 BASF SE
10.2 Bayer AG
10.3 DowDuPont Inc
10.4 FMC Corporation
10.5 Syngenta International AG
10.6 Sumitomo Chemical Co
10.7 Monsanto Company
10.8 Nufarm Limited
10.9 Sinochem Group
10.10 China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina)
