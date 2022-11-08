LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 888poker, one of the world's leading online poker destinations and part of 888 Holdings plc (LSE: 888), is delighted to announce that it has been named Poker Operator of the Year at the 2022 EGR Operator Awards.

The annual awards showcase the best products, technology, and marketing of operators across the industry. All finalists undergo a thorough judging process, including a presentation to a panel of industry experts.

888poker celebrates 20th anniversary with EGR Poker Operator of the Year win

2022 marks a second successive year of wins for 888poker, after securing Poker Marketing Campaign at EGR's Marketing & Innovation Awards in 2021, and comes at a celebratory time for the brand as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. These wins showcase the continued strength of 888's product and content leadership strategy, which aims to provide unique and innovative gaming experiences for players.

Amit Berkovich, VP – Head of Poker at 888, commented:

"It has been a hugely successful year for 888poker - from the continued success of our Poker8 platform to exciting agreements with new Poker ambassadors like Chris Eubank Jr – rounded off with this significant win at the EGR Operator of the Year Awards. This is a reflection of the skill, continued hard work, and determination of our teams, who go above and beyond to provide a world-class gaming experience for our players. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we can't wait to show you what's in store in the coming months as we cement our position as one of the industry's leading online poker operators."

About 888poker:

888poker is one of the world's leading online poker rooms, offering a world-class online poker environment that enables players of all abilities to enjoy games of their choice whether on mobile or desktop. 888poker offers a huge range of games and tournaments including Texas Hold'em and Omaha, and exciting variants like BLAST and SNAP fast-fold poker. During 2020, 888 rolled out its all-new Poker8 product, providing a cutting-edge, mobile portrait interface to enjoy poker anytime and anywhere.

888 owns and operates some of the most exciting and trusted online Casino, Sport, Poker and Bingo brands in the market. 888's objective, above all else, remains to ensure that all those who download the 888 apps and visit its websites can do so in safety. 888 acknowledges the potential risks that online gambling can present and is committed to ongoing improvements to make gambling safer. It uses technology as a force for good, giving customers transparency about their activity, and using sophisticated AI to detect and block harmful play.

888's dedication to product innovation has been recognised through industry awards. In 2020, it won two prestigious awards for its poker platform at the Poker Listings Operator Awards, in the Most Improved Software and Best Beginner Software categories.

