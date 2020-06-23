888Poker Hosts $10,000 Tournament with Darren Rovell and the Action Network

SECAUCUS, N.J., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 888 Holdings Plc ('888' or 'the Company') (LON: 888), one of the world's most popular online gaming companies and solution providers, today announced its partnership with Darren Rovell and The Action Network, a sports analysis and media company that provides premium real-time odds and in-depth data and tools, to host a poker tournament for players in New Jersey. The tournament will consist of a series of four weekly games played against Darren Rovell on the 888Poker platform with a $10,000 grand prize finale on July 5.

COVID-19 has impacted the gambling industry with the suspension of global tourism, closure of land-based casinos, and cancellation of sporting events. Yet, with social distancing orders in effect, the industry has seen an uptick in players turning to online platforms. Despite the pandemic, in April, New Jersey saw a year-over-year increase of 114% in online table games and poker, while 888Poker saw a 50% increase in first time users on its platform between March and April.

The tournament was live-streamed on June 14 and June 21, and will also be streamed on June 28 at 8 p.m. ET. New users in New Jersey who sign up and deposit at least $10 using the ACTION888 promo code will receive seven tickets to compete in 888Poker's daily all-in free-roll tournaments and a ticket to the $10,000 grand prize finale on July 5. Winners of those daily tournaments, held at 7:30 p.m. ET, will earn a chance to play in one of the three Sunday games with the chance to win $1,000. All new users will receive a $20 registration bonus, just for signing up.

"This has been a watershed year for 888, a significant feat as one of the few companies legally allowed to operate online poker in the United States, and this partnership with Darren and The Action Network reaffirms the importance of our U.S. expansion," said Yaniv Sherman, head of commercial development at 888. "As we continue to develop and expand our online gaming proposition in New Jersey, we lean on our partners that not only help amplify the brand, but also promote safe and regulated online gambling for users year-round."

Throughout the next four weeks, The Action Network will publish a series on poker strategies, which will include tips for online poker beginners, easy tricks to better their poker strategy, and lessons from professional poker players.

Since launching in New Jersey in 2013, 888 has developed a growing reputation amongst customers for delivering a cutting-edge online gaming experience. The 888Poker platform has been powering the 888Poker brand, alongside the World Series of Poker and the Delaware Lottery in the first-ever multi-state regulated poker network.

