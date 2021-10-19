8th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival Invites Wholesale and Retail Buyers to Attend Virtually

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Considered Maui County's largest products show, this major event is dedicated to growing the islands' small businesses. The 8th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County festival will feature over 50 Made in Maui County, Hawaii vendors offering hundreds of locally made products.



The online festival promises to be a worthwhile experience for all who love Hawaii and enjoy buying Maui County first. Consumers and buyers can shop online for locally made food, art, crafts, jewelry, fashions, home goods, gifts, and more through virtual booths.

The 2021 festival takes place through an online marketplace and features over 50 vendors with Made in Maui County, Hawaii products. 8th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival Goes Virtual

Presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce with Title Sponsor Hawaiian Airlines, this two-day event was created to provide opportunities for participating vendors to meet with prospective retailers and wholesalers while connecting with new customers around the world.

"We were able to connect with a wholesale buyer that does corporate gifting to many large companies on the mainland," shared Mitzi Toro, owner of The Maui Cookie Lady . "As more people work at home they are sending egift cards to a site where the employee can pick a gift. We are one of the options they are able to pick. It's been one of the most important accounts we have signed up with to date."

The 8th Annual event, supported by the County of Maui and Office of Economic Development , will be held on November 5 and 6, 2021 through an online marketplace at www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com.

"We are thrilled to showcase Maui's local businesses and amazing products to the world," shared Pamela Tumpap, Maui Chamber President. "Attendees from all over the world may join and shop from the comfort of their home and wholesale buyers will find unique and quality products for their markets and/or retail stores. Everybody loves treasures from Maui County!"

The virtual event includes an opening ceremony and musical guests, as well as live chats with vendors. Wholesale buyers are encouraged to attend and learn more about products and talk one-on-one with Maui County Vendors through the live Vendor Pop-Up Portal.

Those wishing to attend and shop can register at www.madeinmauicountyfestival.com . Be sure to sign up for our newsletter to stay up-to-date with this year's festival and receive reminders of the upcoming event.

For further event information and details, please email [email protected] or call 808-244-0081.

Contact:

Pamela Tumpap, President

Maui Chamber of Commerce

62 North Market St. #302, Wailuku, Hawaii 96793

Phone: (808) 244-0081

Fax: (808) 244-0083

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Maui Chamber of Commerce