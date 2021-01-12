8th consecutive year Persistent takes leadership positions in Zinnov Zones 2020 Engineering Research and Development Services Report

Improves leadership position across six key engineering categories - digital, AI, cybersecurity, platform, enterprise software and consumer software

Persistent Systems

Jan 12, 2021, 12:58 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT), has been named among the top service providers in two Zinnov Zones categories – consumer and enterprise software engineering – and recognized as a leader across digital engineering, AI engineering, cybersecurity and platform engineering.

The latest Zinnov Zones 2020 for ER&D Services is available here.

Consumer Software ERD Ratings 2020
Enterprise Software ERD Ratings 2020
Software Platform Engineering ERD Ratings 2020
Zinnov is a research, consulting and advisory company with core expertise in product engineering and digital transformation. Its insights leverage Zinnov's proprietary Draup Platform. Zinnov Zones' ratings have become the industry standard for benchmarking service providers across capabilities such as ER&D services, digital services, IoT services, media and technology.

The 2020 report assessed more than 50 service providers for their product engineering expertise, based on multiple dimensions such as spread and maturity of delivery and services capabilities, scalability, growth rate, financials, innovation and IP, ecosystem linkages and feedback from enterprise buyers.

Quote from Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director & CEO, Persistent Systems

"Organizations must constantly reprioritize their growth levers to get ahead of market shifts and challenges, and for 30 years we've brought innovation to our clients with speed and breakthrough efficiency enabling that. Recognition by Zinnov for the eighth consecutive year is proof that as we've evolved from product engineering to digital solutions, we've maintained our relentless focus on imagining, engineering, modernizing and managing our clients' engineering programs  to lead them on their digital transformation journey."

Quote from Sidhant Rastogi, Partner and Global Head, Zinnov

"Persistent continues to further its leadership position across fast changing sectors which are undergoing major transformations. This is a testament to Persistent's agility, as well as its expertise around all things cloud-based. It's established itself as a leader in the complex construction of digital mosaics, utilizing the best of cloud-based technologies and partners."

About Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global solutions company delivering digital business acceleration, enterprise modernization and digital product engineering for businesses across all industries and geographies.

www.persistent.com 

