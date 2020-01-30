$9.1 Billion Smart Parking Systems Market Outlook to 2024 - Rapid Automation in the Industry Gives Rise to Lucrative Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Parking Systems Market Research Report: By Parking Site, Technology, End User - Industry Opportunity Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart parking systems market generated revenue of $3.4 billion in 2018, and it is projected to value $9.1 billion in 2024.



Off-street parking was the larger category in 2018, based on parking site, as it makes the parking and payment process easy, with improved payment and ticketing options. Further, such solutions allow for the parking of vehicles for shorter as well as longer durations. With the development of smart cities, governments are promoting such systems, to make parking in cities more organized.



A major driver for the smart parking systems market is the rapid smart city development. Extensive research and development (R&D) activities are being undertaken to integrate managed operations with connected solutions. Due to this, smart parking systems have witnessed widespread adoption, aimed at making real-time information about the parking slots available to drivers, before they even begin the journey. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at making cities smart are also supporting the usage of smart parking systems.



Lucrative opportunities for smart parking systems market are being offered by the rapid automation in the sector. Robot valets and automated parking technologies are already being tested in several cities across the world, for instance, in Boulder, Colorado, where a completely automated parking garage was recently installed by Park Plus Inc. The systems can park four times the vehicles accommodated by a conventional garage of almost equal space. Additionally, using it, a car can be retrieved within five minutes of placing a request.



In 2018, North America held the largest revenue share in the smart parking systems market. The continent is projected to see an even higher adoption of such systems, during the forecast period, with governments working to reduce traffic congestion, which has become a grave problem as a result of the increasing number of vehicles on the roads. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific (APAC) would witness industry growth at the highest CAGR, on account of the increasing adoption of such solutions in China.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Parking Site

4.1.1.1 Off-street

4.1.1.2 On-street

4.1.2 By Technology

4.1.2.1 Hardware

4.1.2.2 Software

4.1.2.3 Service

4.1.3 By End-user

4.1.3.1 Commercial

4.1.3.2 Government

4.1.3.3 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Rising Focus on Crowdsourced Mobility Data

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Increasing Parking Concerns

4.2.2.2 Development of Smart Cities

4.2.2.3 Growing Urbanization and Vehicle Parc

4.2.2.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 High Capital Requirement

4.2.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Growing Adoption of Automated Parking Technology

4.2.4.2 Development of Autonomous Vehicles

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Parking Site

5.2 By Technology

5.3 By End-user

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. RoW Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Players and Their Offerings

10.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

10.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players

10.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.3.2 Partnerships

10.3.3 Client Wins

10.3.4 Other Developments



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

11.1.3 Key Financial Summary

11.2 Amano Corporation

11.3 Smart Parking Ltd.

11.4 Urbiotica S.L.

11.5 Kapsch TrafficCom AG

11.6 ParkMobile LLC

11.7 IPS Group Inc.

11.8 Nedap N.V.

11.9 Cisco Systems Inc.

11.10 WORLDSENSING S.L.

11.11 Siemens AG

11.12 Valeo SA

11.13 Continental AG

11.14 Delphi Technologies PLC

11.15 Xerox Corporation



