9.11% CAGR in Residential and Commercial Security Market from 2020 to 2025 | Increase in the Number of Potential Threats for Residential and Commercial End-users to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential And Commercial Security Market by Product (Surveillance systems, Access control system, and Software), End-user (Commercial security and Residential security), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the residential and commercial security market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 24.71 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
The increase in the number of potential threats for residential and commercial end-users and rising applications of integrated security solutions are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the increase in the number of cyberattacks on smart security systems will challenge market growth.
The residential and commercial security market report is segmented by product (surveillance systems, access control system, and software), end-user (commercial security and residential security), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for residential and commercial security in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned
- AxxonSoft Inc.
- Canon Inc.
- Genetec Inc.
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
|
Residential And Commercial Security Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.11%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 24.71 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.87
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 47%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AxxonSoft Inc., Canon Inc., Genetec Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Motorola Solutions Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
