$9.3 Billion Worldwide Rapid Acting Insulin Industry to 2027 - Featuring Adocia, Biocon Limited and Geropharm Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rapid Acting Insulin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rapid acting insulin market size reached US$ 7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.85% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Rapid acting insulin is a medication used to control glucose levels in patients with diabetes. It is either inhaled or administered into the bloodstream with a syringe, a pre-filled pen, or an insulin pump. It is taken prior to meals and snacks to bring overly high blood glucose to a normal level and surge the level of bolus insulin. At present, new insulin formulations like novel ultra-paid-acting insulins that enhance absorption are considered a suitable option for people who cannot achieve postprandial glycemic targets with other bolus insulins.



Diabetes mellitus (DM) and poorly controlled blood glucose can increase the risk of mortality and severity among patients with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This represents one of the key factors fueling the need for rapid acting insulins to monitor blood glucose levels.

Apart from this, the growing prevalence of type 1 diabetes on account of exposure to viruses and other environmental factors and low levels of vitamin D acts as another factor propelling the demand for rapid acting insulins across the globe. This can also be attributed to the increasing instances of neonatal jaundice in newborns, in confluence with improving diagnostic modalities. In addition to this, as the risk of developing diabetes increases with age, the rising global geriatric population is facilitating the market growth.

Furthermore, leading market players are introducing ready-to-use rapid acting insulin kits that are fast, accessible in vials and a pen presentation, and help enhance glycemic control in both adults and children. These players are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), which is anticipated to contribute to the development of new-generation product variants.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Adocia, Biocon Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Geropharm, MannKind Corporation, Merck & Co. Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi S.A., and Wockhardt Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global rapid acting insulin market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global rapid acting insulin market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global rapid acting insulin market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Rapid Acting Insulin Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Lispro Insulin

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Aspart Insulin

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Glulisine Insulin

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Indication

7.1 Type 1 Diabetes

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Type 2 Diabetes

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Hospital Pharmacies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Adocia

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.2 Biocon Limited

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Eli Lilly and Company

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Geropharm

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 MannKind Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Merck & Co. Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Novo Nordisk A/S

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Sanofi S.A.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Wockhardt Ltd.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/riou7z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets