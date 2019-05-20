$9.7 Bn Citizen Services AI Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Citizen Services AI Market by Application (Traffic and Transportation Management, Healthcare, Public Safety, Utilities, and General Services), Technology (ML, NLP, Image Processing, and Face Recognition), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global citizen services AI market size is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 9.7 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 46.3% during the forecast period.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with analytics tools drive the citizen services AI market

Increased automation and agility, the need for IT modernization in government departments, automation of manual processes to ease pressure and enhance citizen experience, and increased cost savings are the major growth factors for the citizen services AI market. However, citizen data being prone to cyber-attacks and lack of awareness among government agencies about new technologies may restrain the growth of the citizen services AI market.

Machine Learning (ML) helps government agencies to gain insights from large sets of citizen data

ML is an AI application that automates and improves the learning process of systems based on a program/algorithm that can access data and use it to train itself with no human intervention. ML allows government agencies to deliver advanced, cost-effective, and better citizen services. The common applications of ML include advertising, computational finance, predictive maintenance in manufacturing, fraud detection, email spam filtering, text processing, network security threat detection, search recommendations, and video analysis.Healthcare application segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Government agencies are keen on leveraging the use of AI for healthcare to control and diagnose diseases and assist impaired citizens. Government organizations can also use AI to offer high-quality healthcare services, and train doctors and nurses in complex procedures. Several companies offer a range of solutions including automation of medical diagnosis and medical tests, detection, and screening of diseases, monitoring equipment, and predictive healthcare diagnosis and disease prevention. All these initiatives are expected to benefit the citizens and improve the experience for healthcare services.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for citizen services AI vendors during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in emerging technologies, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have led many organizations to adopt citizen services AI services. Governments, especially those in emerging economies, are undertaking massive technology transformation programs (in digital citizen identity, banking, transportation, and social welfare) to increase the penetration of public initiatives across multiple bodies.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Need for IT Modernization

Integration of AI and Analytics With Citizen Services

Growing Demand for Automation

Restraints

Lack of Awareness Among Government Organizations About New Technologies

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Citizen Services AI

Advent of New Technologies

Challenges

Integration Issues With Organizations' Internal Processes

Lack of Expertise and Infrastructure Among End Users

The report profiles the following key vendors:

AWS (US)

Microsoft (US)

Accenture (US)

Alibaba (China)

IBM (US)

NVIDIA (US)

Intel (US)

Tencent (China)

(China) Pegasystems (US)

Baidu (China)

ADDO AI ( Singapore )

Research Coverage



The report segments the global citizen services AI market by the application which has been further segmented into traffic and transportation management, healthcare, public safety, utilities, general services. The technology segment covers ML, Natural Language Processing (NLP), image processing, and face recognition. The report also provides market details in 5 major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the citizen services AI market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall citizen services AI market and the subsegments. The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.





Executive Summary:





The potential of AI for citizen services is diverse. Technologies that are at an initial stage of development can now be utilized for various platforms, provided by the government. Moreover, these platforms will be digital by default with hyper-connectedness, allowing better prediction about upcoming issues and transparency of data.



AI analyzes citizen data based on big data that is being provided by citizens and other existing information leading to an automated system that works efficiently and is cost-efficient. However, the scientific community and public opinion highlight some critical issues that must be considered to prevent distorted effects in the application of these tools and technologies.



Major vendors in the citizen services AI market include ServiceNow (ServiceNow, Inc), Microsoft (Microsoft Corporation), IBM (IBM Corporation), Accenture (Accenture PLC), Amazon Web Services (Amazon Web Services, Inc.), Intel (Intel Corporation), Nvidia (NVIDIA Corporation), Addo (ADDO AI), Baidu (Baidu, Inc.) Alibaba (Alibaba Group Holding Limited), Tencent (Tencent), and Pegasystems (Pegasystems Inc).



The research report also studies the strategic alliances and acquisitions by global and local players in the citizen services AI market. These players have majorly adopted growth strategies, such as new product launch and product enhancement, to enhance their businesses in the citizen services AI market and cater to the needs of diverse end-users across regions.





Key Topics Covered:





