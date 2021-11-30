9.82% CAGR in Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market | Kyocera Corp. and Maxwell Technologies Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Nov 30, 2021, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market is set to grow by USD 262.80 mn from 2020 to 2025, according to the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.82%.
This 120-page report on the electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market includes segmentation by application (automotive, energy sector, consumer electronics, industrials, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market is driven by factors such as long life cycle and high capacitance of EDLCs. However, high initial cost might impact the market growth adversely during the forecast period.
Major Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Companies:
- CAP-XX Ltd
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- Kyocera Corp.
- Maxwell Technologies Inc.
- NICHICON Corp.
- Nippon Chemi-Con Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Skeleton Technologies GmbH
- TDK Corp.
- Yageo Corp.
Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Energy sector - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrials - size and forecast 2020-2025
- others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
|
Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.82%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 262.80 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.12
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
CAP-XX Ltd, Eaton Corp. Plc, Kyocera Corp., Maxwell Technologies Inc., NICHICON Corp., Nippon Chemi-Con Corp., Panasonic Corp., Skeleton Technologies GmbH, TDK Corp., and Yageo Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
