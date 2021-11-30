9.82% CAGR in Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market | Kyocera Corp. and Maxwell Technologies Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

This 120-page report on the electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market includes segmentation by application (automotive, energy sector, consumer electronics, industrials, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market is driven by factors such as long life cycle and high capacitance of EDLCs. However, high initial cost might impact the market growth adversely during the forecast period.

Major Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Companies:

CAP-XX Ltd

Eaton Corp. Plc

Kyocera Corp.

Maxwell Technologies Inc.

NICHICON Corp.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Skeleton Technologies GmbH

TDK Corp.

Yageo Corp.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

Energy sector - size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrials - size and forecast 2020-2025

others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Grab an Exclusive Sample Report to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market

Related Reports:

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market: The semiconductor silicon wafer market has been segmented by application (consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The semiconductor silicon wafer market has been segmented by application (consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, , , , and MEA). RF Semiconductor Market: The RF semiconductor market has been segmented by application (consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.82% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 262.80 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.12 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CAP-XX Ltd, Eaton Corp. Plc, Kyocera Corp., Maxwell Technologies Inc., NICHICON Corp., Nippon Chemi-Con Corp., Panasonic Corp., Skeleton Technologies GmbH, TDK Corp., and Yageo Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio