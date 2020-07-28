$9.9 Billion Worldwide Explosion Proof Equipment to 2025 - Featuring Siemens, Honeywell International & ABB Among Others
Jul 28, 2020, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Explosion Proof Equipment Market by Product (Cable Glands & Accessories, Industrial Controls, Process Instruments, Sensors, and Signaling Devices), Connectivity Service, Zone Classification, Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The explosion proof equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 7.4 billion in 2020 to USD 9.9 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2025.
Factors such as the increasing industrial safety measures and rising energy requirements are driving the explosion proof equipment industry.
RoW estimated to hold the largest share of the explosion proof equipment market in 2020.
In 2019, RoW accounted for the largest share of the explosion proof equipment market owing to the presence of the world's largest oil & gas production, mining, and energy & power industries, which are highly prone to explosion in the region. The rising demand in providing utmost safety in oil & gas industries led the manufacturers to certify their products for use in explosive atmospheres.
Cable glands & accessories segment estimated to hold the largest share of the explosion proof equipment market in 2020.
The cable glands & accessories segment holds the largest share of the explosion proof equipment market. These equipment are increasingly being used for mechanical retention, strain relief, and earth continuity.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Market Opportunities in the Explosion Proof Equipment Market
4.2 Explosion Proof Equipment Market, by Product Type
4.3 Explosion Proof Equipment Market, by Connectivity Service
4.4 Explosion Proof Equipment Market, by Industry
4.5 Explosion Proof Equipment Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Industrial Safety Measures
5.2.1.2 Increased Oil & Gas Projects
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Wireless Explosion Proof Equipment Acts as a Source of Ignition in Hazardous Areas
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Low-Cost, High Light Output Lighting Solutions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Adherence to Government Standards
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
6 Explosion Proof Equipment Market, by Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cable Glands & Accessories
6.2.1 Increasing Need for Mechanical Retention, Strain Relief, and Earth Continuity Drive the Demand for Explosion Proof Cable Gland & Accessories
6.3 Process Instruments
6.3.1 Process Optimization Fuel the Demand for Explosion Proof Process Instruments
6.4 Industrial Controls
6.4.1 Ability to Effectively Control Power and Protect Circuits in Explosive, Wet, and Corrosive Environments Increase the Significance of Explosion Proof Industrial Controls
6.5 Motors
6.5.1 Motors are Designed to Minimize Surface Temperature and Prevent Accidents
6.6 Strobe Beacons
6.6.1 Strobe Beacons Provide Real-Time Warnings Regarding Any Potential Hazard
6.7 Lighting Products
6.7.1 Advancements in LED Technologies Propel the Market for Explosion Proof Lighting Products
6.8 Sensors
6.8.1 Sensors Enable Speedy Detection of Flammable Gas, Vapor, Dust, and Fiber in Hazardous Locations
6.9 Bells & Horns
6.9.1 Bells & Horns are Used to Send Warning Signals to the Workforce in Case of Disasters/Natural Calamities
6.10 Fire Alarms/Call Points
6.10.1 Fire Alarms/Call Points Provide Alert Signals During Incidences of Fire
6.11 Speakers & Tone Generators
6.11.1 Speakers & Tone Generators are Designed to Make Emergency Alarms Audible in Challenging Environments
6.12 Visual & Audible Combination Units
6.12.1 Visual & Audible Combination Units Provide Timely Instructions Along With a Warning During a Hazard
7 Explosion Proof Equipment Market, by Zone Classification
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Zone 0
7.2.1 Zone 0 is an Area With Explosive Gas Atmosphere Present Continuously or for Longer Periods
7.3 Zone 1
7.3.1 Zone 1 is an Area Wherein Explosive Gas Atmosphere is Likely to Occur During Normal Operations Occasionally
7.4 Zone 2
7.4.1 Zone 2 is an Area With High-Risk Atmosphere Expected to Be Prevalent for Short Period of Time
7.5 Zone 20
7.5.1 Zone 20 is an Area With Presence of a Cloud of Combustible Dust in the Air for Extended Periods
7.6 Zone 21
7.6.1 Zone 21 is an Area With the Presence of a Cloud of Combustible Dust in the Air That is Likely to Occur Occasionally
7.7 Zone 22
7.7.1 Zone 22 is an Area Wherein Explosive Atmosphere in the Form of a Cloud of Combustible Dust in the Air Likely to Occur for Short Period of Time
8 Explosion Proof Equipment Market, by Connectivity Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Wired Connectivity Service
8.2.1 Wired Connectivity Services are Mostly Preferred in Oil & Gas, Pulp & Paper, and Transportation Industries
8.3 Wireless Connectivity Service
8.3.1 Wireless Connectivity Services Help Increase Productivity and Efficiency Across Industries
9 Explosion Proof Equipment Market, by Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Oil & Gas
9.2.1 Explosion Proof Equipment are Used Across Several Applications in Oil & Gas Industry
9.3 Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
9.3.1 Increasing Possibility of Explosions During Processing of Drugs and Petrochemical Materials Emphasize the Need for More Explosion Proof Equipment
9.4 Food & Beverages
9.4.1 Presence of Combustible Dusts in Food & Beverage Industry Environment Encourage the Use of Explosion Proof Equipment to Prevent Explosions
9.5 Energy & Power
9.5.1 Presence of Combustible and Flammable Materials in Energy & Power Industry Environment Drives the Demand for Explosion Proof Equipment to Prevent Potential Hazards
9.6 Mining
9.6.1 Harsh Working Environments in Mining Industry Fuel the Need to Use Explosion Proof Equipment
9.7 Others
10 Geographic Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 Us
10.2.1.1 Presence of Signaling Device Providers in the Us Drive Explosion Proof Equipment Market
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Presence of Regulatory Bodies Ensure Usage of Explosion Proof Equipment Across Hazardous Locations in Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.3.1 Growth of the Chemicals Industry Drive the Demand for Explosion Proof Equipment in Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Russia
10.3.1.1 Russia's Mining and Energy & Power Industries Being Prone to Hazards Emphasize the Use of Explosion Proof Equipment
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.2.1 Stringent Compliance With Standards Laid Out by the European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization Boost the Use of Explosion Proof Equipment in Hazardous Areas
10.3.3 UK
10.3.3.1 Britain's Vote to Exit Act as a Restraint for the Explosion Proof Equipment Market in the UK
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.3.4.1 Growth of Energy & Power and Oil & Gas Industries the Explosion Proof Equipment Market in Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 Highly Concentrated Explosion Prone Energy & Power and Food & Beverage Industries Propel the Demand for Explosion Proof Equipment in China
10.4.2 India
10.4.2.1 Growing Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, and Oil & Gas Industries to Drive the Market for Explosion Proof Equipment in India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.3.1 Certifications From the Japanese Industrial Standard (JIS) Ensure Use of Explosion Proof Equipment in Hazardous Locations Across Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.4.1 Growth of the Chemicals Industry Drive the Demand for Explosion Proof Equipment in South Korea
10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4.5.1 Increase in Demand for Explosion Proof Equipment Owing to the Presence of Oil Field Service Companies in the Region
10.5 Rest of the World (Row)
10.5.1 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1.1 Presence of the World's Largest Oil & Gas Industries Drive the Demand for Explosion Proof Equipment in the Middle East & Africa
10.5.2 Latin America
10.5.2.1 Growing Explosion Prone Industries Such as Pulp & Paper and Water & Wastewater Treatment Fuel the Market for Explosion Proof Equipment in Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Explosion Proof Equipment Market
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Visionary Leaders
11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3.3 Innovators
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.5 Business Strategy Excellence
11.6 Competitive Situations and Trends
11.6.1 Product Launches
11.6.2 Partnerships & Contracts
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Players
12.2.1 Siemens
12.2.2 Honeywell International, Inc.
12.2.3 ABB Ltd.
12.2.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
12.2.5 Eaton Corporation
12.2.6 Emerson Electric Co.
12.2.7 Patlite Corporation
12.2.8 R. Stahl
12.2.9 E2S Warning Signals
12.2.10 NHP Electrical Engineering Products
12.3 Other Players
12.3.1 Werma Signaltechnik Gmbh
12.3.2 Federal Signal Corporation
12.3.3 Potter Electric Signal Co., Llc
12.3.4 Tomar Electronics Inc.
12.3.5 Quintex Gmbh
12.3.6 Supermec
12.3.7 Worksite Lighting
12.3.8 Barrier Group
12.3.9 Extronics Ltd.
12.3.10 J.B. Systems
13 Appendix
