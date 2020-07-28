$9.9 Billion Worldwide Explosion Proof Equipment to 2025 - Featuring Siemens, Honeywell International & ABB Among Others

DUBLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Explosion Proof Equipment Market by Product (Cable Glands & Accessories, Industrial Controls, Process Instruments, Sensors, and Signaling Devices), Connectivity Service, Zone Classification, Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The explosion proof equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 7.4 billion in 2020 to USD 9.9 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2025.



Factors such as the increasing industrial safety measures and rising energy requirements are driving the explosion proof equipment industry.



RoW estimated to hold the largest share of the explosion proof equipment market in 2020.



In 2019, RoW accounted for the largest share of the explosion proof equipment market owing to the presence of the world's largest oil & gas production, mining, and energy & power industries, which are highly prone to explosion in the region. The rising demand in providing utmost safety in oil & gas industries led the manufacturers to certify their products for use in explosive atmospheres.



Cable glands & accessories segment estimated to hold the largest share of the explosion proof equipment market in 2020.



The cable glands & accessories segment holds the largest share of the explosion proof equipment market. These equipment are increasingly being used for mechanical retention, strain relief, and earth continuity.

