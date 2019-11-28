$9.92 Billion Specialty Lighting Markets - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Lighting - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Specialty Lighting market accounted for $5.00 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.92 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors such as strict government regulations for air, water, and surface disinfection and decreasing cost of LEDs are the major factors driving the market growth. However, higher cost of installation and limited awareness related to payback periods may hinder the market growth.



Speciality lighting is utilized for an edge beyond standard lighting. It includes a range of items for downlighting, task lighting, straight lighting, accent lighting, power distribution, and under cabinet lighting. These products are made with specific design and functional considerations. They are manufactured with specifications, for example, Tubular lights for aquarium lighting, heat lamps, and night lights are few areas where these bulbs are utilized.



By application, surgical lights segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as they are utilized to help the surgeons, healthcare specialists and other medicinal services during major and even minor surgeries.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Growing participation in music celebrations and expanding urbanization and increase in the number of surgical procedures are driving the market growth in the region.



