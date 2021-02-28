9 Best Essay Writing Services in 2021: Top Sites for Help With Term Papers, Dissertations, and More

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PerformInsider announces the release of the report "9 best services for essay help online"

More and more students resort to a quick internet search to find a writing service to ease their workload.

Unfortunately, finding the right writing service that can handle essays, research papers, even dissertations is not a simple task. With so many options to choose from and some fake sites around who try to blackmail students, working with a safe and legitimate company is crucial.

That's why to narrow down your search; this article has reviewed the best essay writing services on the market so students and professionals alike can rest assured they've found a trustworthy and reputable essay writing site.

How The Top Essay Writing Services Were Evaluated

Pricing - Not every company has the same costs, and it's easy to see why some companies charge more than others. Still, customers will expect quality written work in return for their money. Plus, not everyone can afford high-end prices. That's why this review made sure to look out for discounts, promo codes, loyalty programs, and more.

Writers - The best writers will be native English. This isn't to say that ESL writers won't be able to deliver quality content. But sites that offered both and allowed customers to choose between either were preferred over others. It's best to get as much information as possible about the writers before going ahead with any service.

Range of services - Delivering written work isn't the only service that the best essay writing sites should provide. Plagiarism checks, formatting tools, correct referencing, title pages, contents tables, and more are necessary features to ensure customers receive quality work. Whether the following sites charged for these "add-ons" affected their ranking.

Customer service - It's important to double-check to see whether there are multiple ways of contacting the company's supervisors and writers. Customers are bound to run into issues at some point, and having various means of support will help clear up problems quickly.

Years of service - While being the new kid on the block doesn't mean their services or quality are inadequate. Still, it's reassuring to work with a company with years of industry experience. Longer, more established companies have a better track record and more evidence for their quality of work. As such, companies with more years under their belt ranked higher on this list.

The Top Essay Writing Services

1. 99 Papers - Most Reliable Essay Writing Service

Working with 99papers is a very smooth process. The site has an easy-to-use interface or dashboard to make sure users can place their specific instructions clearly for the writer to review.

Most of its writers are supposed to be from the UK or the US, but that does not mean the site will allocate customers to a native English speaker every time they place an order. Nevertheless, if the paper is not up to standard, customers can request revisions to eliminate errors.

Like other writing services, the cost will depend on the usual factors of length, content, and deadline. Right now, customers should be able to get a basic paper written for between $7 and $8. An on-site calculator will help users figure out their charges, so customers know where they stand in terms of cost.

The company also boasts a 98% on-time rating, and the papers generally come back at a higher quality level than expected. Your privacy is also respected, and the company guarantees your school will not find out that you hired this service. Plus, if you don't like your paper's quality, you can also ask for a refund.

2. Grademiners - Cheapest Essay Writing Service That's Still Good

When students have tough and strict professors to please, it pays to go to a writing service that understands those issues. Grademiners do. And when customers submit their paper requirements to their writers, the results should please even the strictest professors.

This writing company's services range from essay writing, reports, and business plans to case studies. The site also has writers who can handle term papers, speeches, reviews, and regular coursework.

There is a range of costs involved, and how much customers pay will depend on the nature of the content, deadline, word count, etc. Still, even when the deadline is only 3 hours away, Grademiners can handle that as long as you can pay their fee. This means that customers will pay anywhere between $11 and $44 approx.

There is a discount of about 15% when customers make their first order, and like all other writing services, customers receive a virtual wallet to deposit the fee into.

While this writing service is good, not everyone will be satisfied with their results. Luckily Grademiners remedy this by allowing customers to ask the writers to make revisions.

3. Essaybox - Zero-Tolerance Attitude Towards Plagiarism

When it comes to writing papers, plagiarism is always a concern. Whether students are writing for a high school teacher or their Ph.D. instructor, any written work should be 100% original, especially when students pay a service to help. Essaybox understands this and has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against plagiarised content to assure students receive original content.

Plus, according to their website, writers are Native English speakers from Canada, the US, and the UK. The lowest price customers will pay to get a basic essay written is $11 approx. And first-time clients receive a 5% discount on their first order. Future projects may qualify for lifetime discounts for customers who return and order more work.

This is a highly competitive industry, so EssayBox also offers various writing services to meet students' educational needs. Customers can order proofreading or editing options as well, just in case they are not confident in their own writing skills.

When users sign up, they receive 24/7 customer service, confidentiality, a money-back guarantee, and great formatting. EssayBox covers the bases when students and professionals alike require a good paper to turn in.

4. EssayFactory - Best Site in the UK

When students want papers in UK English, with top-quality help with academic papers, resumes, CVs, dissertations, and even assistance with math or science-related coursework, EssayFactory can help.

The site has an easy-to-use interface that's straightforward to navigate so students can quickly find the specific service they need. The company uses top-quality writers to make sure customers receive high-quality written content.

5. GrabMyEssay

Customer service is king, and GrabMyEssay knows all about good quality customer service. Plus, it has reasonable pricing to help customers stay within their budget. There's even a handy discount system to help return customers save even more money.

They offer all sorts of writing services, so your school needs are well-taken care of, and they use US or UK writers to complete all assignments ordered on their site.

6. Premier Essay

This is a writing service that prides itself on professionalism and ethical writing. The company has a great reputation from its users, and its ranking usually is over 9 1/2 stars out of 10 in every writing category.

In addition to that, this is not a new company. Its longevity means customers can trust that they are working with a company that is very familiar with producing top-quality work for a long time.

7. Essay Thinker

The key to being a top writing service is to employ quality writers. Essay Thinker does just that so customers can be confident that their paper will please their professor.

Plus, their wide range of services makes sure your academic requirements are covered. Plus, Essay Thinker boasts a good customer support system to ensure orders are handled correctly and quickly.

8. Smart Custom Writing

Guarantees are what set the writing services apart from each other. When they are good and administered correctly, customers know they've found one of the best companies to work with.

Smart Custom Writing offers the best guarantees, so customers never have to worry about receiving low-quality work. The site also backs up its claims of quality writing with top-quality customer support.

9. Best Essays Education

This company's system may not be the most straightforward dashboard to use, but it still does not interfere with the quality of paper customers get back. They focus more on academic papers like research, dissertations, thesis, college application essays, etc.

Their staff of writers is among some of the best worldwide, so users should not have to order too many revisions. Short deadlines do not bother them either.

Reasons to Use the Best Writing Services

There are many reasons why students turn to an essay writing service to help them complete their homework or assignments. Laziness may be a factor, but it's not a top reason to use these options. Here are some good reasons why students and professionals turn to a good writing service for help:

Too many assignments: It happens as every professor thinks their course should be your #1 priority, and they assign work accordingly.

Research skills are not up to par: Some students have never been trained to do research correctly, and they are unsure how to proceed.

Writing skills are not that great: Not everyone can write well. A little help comes in handy while they are still learning to write better.

Language skills are not that good: This can be a problem for foreign exchange students who do not know the native language very well. And can even be an issue for people who do not know their own language that well.

Best Essay Writing Service: The Bottom Line

Relying on an essay writing service might appear lazy to some. Still, chances are these people have never felt the pressure of multiple assignments, essays, reports, presentations, and coursework all due in the same week.

Modules at college or university are typically separate from one another, with teachers and professors all coming up with deadlines and exam dates to suit their own schedule. The result ends up being multiple deadlines set the same week or worse on the same day.

More often than not, students will have no choice but to let their grades slip on a few courses so they can focus on the modules they care about most.

This is where an essay writing service can come in handy. Instead of risking pulling down their overall grade, students can rely on essay writing sites for support, allowing them to focus on topics they enjoy while still receiving decent grades in other classes.

Still, it's best to use work received from these sites as a guide. Consider rewriting the essay or paper in your own words, and make sure to put the work through a plagiarism checker afterward.

