$9 Billion Earphones and Headphones Market - United States Outlook and Forecasts 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Earphones and Headphones Market in US - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US earphones and headphones market is expected to reach more than $9 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR more than 12% during the forecast period.

Vendors are adopting new technologies to develop next-gen headphones, thereby driving the US earphones and headphones market. Exponential growth has been witnessed in the use of smart and wearable devices, which is expected to drive the demand for earphones and headphones. A significant trend observed worldwide is the introduction of true wireless earphones, which was introduced by Bragi in 2015. With a keen eye on the changing market landscape, vendors such as JBL, Apple, and Harman, a Samsung subsidiary, launched wireless earbuds, which incorporate several smart features in their earphones.

US Earphones and Headphones Market: Dynamics

The US durable consumer industry market is witnessing the growing penetration of IoT. Several brands are exploring means to use IoT to streamline manufacturing and SPM processes to deliver more personalized customer experience. Globally, vendors are increasing spending on IoT to provide proactive customer services.

The emergence of innovative technology in the US earphones and headphones market is having a profound impact on the product design, development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, aftersales. One of the most critical aspects of incorporating IoT into true wireless headphones is enhanced product usage mapping, which can provide insights about prospects and potential of products and services to the consumers.

Key Vendor Analysis

With the regular technological advancements, the US earphones and headphones market is likely to witness the implementation of IoT in headphones, the availability of real-time language translation features, and the integration of smartphones with hearing aids. Currently, earbuds are not used only as a consumer good, but they are also becoming fashion accessories. The prominent vendors in US earphones and headphones market are actively involved in strategic acquisitions and mergers, which are expected to make profitable results during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics





Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Ownership of More Than One Headphone Pair

Rising Demand for Use in Fitness and Entertainment Activities

Limited Edition Models and Collaborations with Industry Partners

Emergence of True Wireless Headphones in Connected Environment

High Number of Smartphone Users and Tech-savvy Consumers

Market Growth Restraints

Growing Threat from Counterfeit Products

Health Concerns Due to Prolonged Use of Headphones

Increasing Production and Raw Material Cost

Market Opportunities & Trends

Real-time Language Translation

Maximizing Audio Quality and Features

Rapid Growth in IoT Investment by Players

Integration of New Technologies to Become Industry Standard

Major Vendors in US Earphones and Headphones Market:

Apple

Bose

Samsung

Sony

Sennheiser

Skullcandy

LG Electronics

Prominent Players in the US Earphones and Headphones Market are:

Ailihen

Alphabet

Amkette

Arbily Tech

Asus

Audio-Technica

Avanca

Bang and Olufsen

Beyerdynamic

Bragi

Crazybaby

Creative Technology

Denon

Dibidog

Earin

Goang-Fann Co Ltd

Grado Labs

House of Marley

Huawei

Jabra

Jaybird

Jays

JVCKenwood

Kensington

Koss

Letscom

Logitech

Meizu

Monster

Motorola

Mpow

Mymanu

Nuheara

Panasonic

Parrot

Philips

Pioneer

Rowkin

Sentry Industries

Shure

SOL Republic

Toshiba

Turtle Beach

Urbanears

Waverly Labs

Westone Laboratories

Xiaomi

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction



8 Market Dynamics



9 Global Headphones Market



10 Headphones Market In North America



11 Headphones Market In The US



12 By Technology



13 Wired Headphones



14 Wireless Headphones



15 True Wireless Headphones



16 By End-Use



17 By Features



18 By Headphones Type



19 In-Ear Headphones



20 On-Ear Headphones



21 Over-Ear Headphones



22 By Distribution Channel



23 Competitive Landscape



24 Key Company Profiles



25 Other Prominent Vendors



26 Report Summary



27 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9hwnnd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

