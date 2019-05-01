$9 Billion Earphones and Headphones Market - United States Outlook and Forecasts 2019-2024
May 01, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Earphones and Headphones Market in US - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US earphones and headphones market is expected to reach more than $9 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR more than 12% during the forecast period.
Vendors are adopting new technologies to develop next-gen headphones, thereby driving the US earphones and headphones market. Exponential growth has been witnessed in the use of smart and wearable devices, which is expected to drive the demand for earphones and headphones. A significant trend observed worldwide is the introduction of true wireless earphones, which was introduced by Bragi in 2015. With a keen eye on the changing market landscape, vendors such as JBL, Apple, and Harman, a Samsung subsidiary, launched wireless earbuds, which incorporate several smart features in their earphones.
US Earphones and Headphones Market: Dynamics
The US durable consumer industry market is witnessing the growing penetration of IoT. Several brands are exploring means to use IoT to streamline manufacturing and SPM processes to deliver more personalized customer experience. Globally, vendors are increasing spending on IoT to provide proactive customer services.
The emergence of innovative technology in the US earphones and headphones market is having a profound impact on the product design, development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, aftersales. One of the most critical aspects of incorporating IoT into true wireless headphones is enhanced product usage mapping, which can provide insights about prospects and potential of products and services to the consumers.
Key Vendor Analysis
With the regular technological advancements, the US earphones and headphones market is likely to witness the implementation of IoT in headphones, the availability of real-time language translation features, and the integration of smartphones with hearing aids. Currently, earbuds are not used only as a consumer good, but they are also becoming fashion accessories. The prominent vendors in US earphones and headphones market are actively involved in strategic acquisitions and mergers, which are expected to make profitable results during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Market Growth Enablers
- Increasing Ownership of More Than One Headphone Pair
- Rising Demand for Use in Fitness and Entertainment Activities
- Limited Edition Models and Collaborations with Industry Partners
- Emergence of True Wireless Headphones in Connected Environment
- High Number of Smartphone Users and Tech-savvy Consumers
Market Growth Restraints
- Growing Threat from Counterfeit Products
- Health Concerns Due to Prolonged Use of Headphones
- Increasing Production and Raw Material Cost
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Real-time Language Translation
- Maximizing Audio Quality and Features
- Rapid Growth in IoT Investment by Players
- Integration of New Technologies to Become Industry Standard
Major Vendors in US Earphones and Headphones Market:
- Apple
- Bose
- Samsung
- Sony
- Sennheiser
- Skullcandy
- LG Electronics
Prominent Players in the US Earphones and Headphones Market are:
- Ailihen
- Alphabet
- Amkette
- Arbily Tech
- Asus
- Audio-Technica
- Avanca
- Bang and Olufsen
- Beyerdynamic
- Bragi
- Crazybaby
- Creative Technology
- Denon
- Dibidog
- Earin
- Goang-Fann Co Ltd
- Grado Labs
- House of Marley
- Huawei
- Jabra
- Jaybird
- Jays
- JVCKenwood
- Kensington
- Koss
- Letscom
- Logitech
- Meizu
- Monster
- Motorola
- Mpow
- Mymanu
- Nuheara
- Panasonic
- Parrot
- Philips
- Pioneer
- Rowkin
- Sentry Industries
- Shure
- SOL Republic
- Toshiba
- Turtle Beach
- Urbanears
- Waverly Labs
- Westone Laboratories
- Xiaomi
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Market Dynamics
9 Global Headphones Market
10 Headphones Market In North America
11 Headphones Market In The US
12 By Technology
13 Wired Headphones
14 Wireless Headphones
15 True Wireless Headphones
16 By End-Use
17 By Features
18 By Headphones Type
19 In-Ear Headphones
20 On-Ear Headphones
21 Over-Ear Headphones
22 By Distribution Channel
23 Competitive Landscape
24 Key Company Profiles
25 Other Prominent Vendors
26 Report Summary
27 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9hwnnd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article