9 New Faculty Members Join PHBS

Geng Xiao received PhD in Economics from UCLA in 1991, he was a tenured faculty at the University of Hong Kong (HKU). For more than a decade, Xiao held senior positions of doing practical policy studies at think-tanks, financial institutions, regulatory agencies, and international organizations in Mainland China, Hong Kong and overseas. His research and practice focused on China's economic reform and opening, covering macroeconomics, finance, enterprise reform, urban development, and U.S.-China relations and he has published extensively in both English and Chinese (including 7 indexed by SSCI).

Xianhua Peng earned his PhD in operations research from Columbia University in 2009. Prior to PHBS, Peng worked as as an assistant professor at HKUST and a Fields Ontario postdoctoral fellow at York University. His research fields include quantitative finance, fintech, asset pricing, algorithmic trading, stochastic control, and risk management, among others. He has published seven academic papers and one conference paper, among which four were published on the top-tier international journals such as Management Science, Operations Research, and Mathematics of Operations Research.

DuckKi Cho received Ph.D. in Finance from Arizona State University with research focusing on corporate finance, labor economics, and behavioral finance. Prior to joining PHBS, he was an assistant professor at the University of Sydney Business School. And he used to work as a senior analyst and manager at Fixed Income Quantitative Analysis Division of Moody's Korean Affiliate.

David Lander obtained his PhD in economics from the Pennsylvania State University. His research interests include macroeconomics, household finance, labor economics and international trade. Lander will offer courses in macroeconomics and labor economics, and he will also participate in the work of the Sargent Institute of Quantitative Economics and Finance (SIQEF).

Zhimin Li earned his Ph.D. degree from UC Berkeley in 2018. His research interests lie in international trade, macroeconomics, and economic development. He will introduce students to the theoretical frameworks to analyze trade policy, a highly relevant issue in today's global economic environment.

Linlin Ma graduated from Georgia State University with a PhD in Finance. Previously, she was an assistant professor at Northeastern University. Ma has three forthcoming papers which will be published in world's top academic journals, namely, Management Science, Journal of Finance and Journal of Financial Economics. In addition, she has presented her work at many top finance conferences including American Finance Association and Western Finance Association annual meetings.

Dandan Tong earned her PhD in marketing from Chinese University of Hong Kong, her main research interests include motivated processes and consumer behaviors, social networking and so on. Her joining may contribute to the school's research and teaching in marketing and communication media.

Marshall Urias got both his PhD and master's degree from University of California, Irvine in 2018. His fields of interests include monetary theory, macroeconomics and international trade. Urias' participation will enhance PHBS research in monetary theory and international trade.

Zhenda Yin has earned his PhD degree in Economics from Cornell University with research interests covering Labor Economics and Industrial Organizations. He will teach courses such as Personnel Economics and Network Economics to enhance the economics education at PHBS.

