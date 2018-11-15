90+ Cellars Releases SKI VERMONT Cabernet Sauvignon

"Ski Vermont and its 20 alpine and 30 cross country area members have long been committed to delivering the top ski experience in the East," said Molly Mahar, president of Ski Vermont. "We are thrilled to collaborate with 90+ Cellars, a New England-based company that shares our appreciation for all that makes this corner of the country so special. This partnership allows us to directly invest in the employees and leaders of the future, so they can continue to deliver the topnotch experience that visitors to Vermont's world-class resorts have come to expect."

This 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon from California is full-bodied and textured with hints of vanilla, dark chocolate, blackberry and warm oak spices, making it the perfect wine to enjoy while warming up in the lodge after a long day on the mountain. The vibrant label, featuring artwork from one of Ski Vermont's official posters, captures the spirit of the slopes and splendor of Vermont's mountain landscape.

90+ Cellars SKI VERMONT Cabernet Sauvignon has a suggested price of $14.99 and will be available at select retailers across Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut this winter. The wine will also be available online at ninetypluscellars.com/skivermont .

About Latitude Beverage Company

Latitude Beverage Company is the innovative, Boston-based company behind a portfolio of national wine brands, including 90+ Cellars, Lila Wines, Mija Sangria, Iron Side Cellars, Places Wines and Magic Door. The company was founded in 2007 by Kevin Mehra who saw an opportunity to make high-end wine more accessible by purchasing oversupply from top wineries across the globe, bottling the wine under his own labels, and selling it to consumers often at a fraction of the original source price. This unique business model, based on the centuries old function of the négociant, became the foundation for 90+ Cellars. This same model has enabled Latitude Beverage Company to expand its portfolio with additional labels, and the company is now recognized as one of the fastest growing wine companies in America. For more information, visit ninetypluscellars.com . Download images of 90+ Cellars here .

About Ski Vermont (Vermont Ski Areas Association)

Ski Vermont is a proud ambassador of the thriving winter tourism industry in Vermont, where the legislature has designated skiing and snowboarding as the official state sports. Vermont is the #1 ski state in the east and reigns supreme in snowmaking quality and coverage, variety of terrain and historical impact on the sports of skiing and snowboarding - making it one of the most significant ski and ride destinations in the world. Ski Vermont's mission is to help create a legislative, economic and social environment in which the state's ski areas can grow and prosper. For the latest updates, conditions and events, visit skivermont.com and follow Ski Vermont on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/skivermont ), Twitter ( @Ski_Vermont ) and Instagram ( @ski_vt ).

