90% SOLD in one day. 5 Direct Waterfront Lots Remain. The best waterfront land buying opportunity in South Padre Island/Port Isabel is running out!

"The original developer spared no expense on this community. Infrastructure and seawall are 100% complete. This is a rare opportunity to acquire high quality waterfront property below the cost of development in the most desirable coastal destination in Texas," says Jon Riley, Project Manager. "It is extremely rare to find deep water like this, accommodating boats up to 55 feet, in South Padre Island and Port Isabel. Boaters and those familiar with this area really recognize the value and special opportunity here."

While inventory remains, a direct dockable waterfront homesite that was originally $246,600, is now available for just $129,900. There is no time limit to build, choose your own builder, and excellent financing is available with low down payment.

For more information and directions to Pirates Cove, visit www.piratescovetexas.com or call (877) 550-3735.

