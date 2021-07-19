90min Selected As Exclusive Content Partner For GB Women's Football Team Ahead Of Tokyo

Digital Football Content Platform to Provide A Unique Behind-the-Scenes Look into the GB Women's Football Team's Journey to Tokyo

LONDON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest football community, 90min, has been selected as the official home for GB Women's Football team content, which includes creation and distribution.

As a part of this historic partnership, 90min is the only media outlet on the ground and in the training camp with GB Women's Football, capturing content leading up to the Olympic Games, which will be distributed over the coming weeks as a way for fans to stay engaged and get to know the players. The National Lottery, exclusive partner of the GB Women's Football team, is supporting the unique content being published by 90min, which will include more than 100 social posts and 30 unique behind-the-scenes videos.

As a leading content platform for Women's Football, 90min is thrilled to share a unique behind the scenes look into the GB Women's Football team. 90min's creative team's commitment to creating female driven content demonstrates the importance of not only investing more time, but also the passion and dedication that we do with all football. This has been a core part of the 90min Football strategy for a number of years, with a particular focus on the World Cup, the FAWSL and next Summer's home Euro's.

Ben Haines, Senior Director of Global Football at 90min and The Players' Tribune said: "The women's game is growing all the time, and we're excited to play our part in making sure that our players get the exposure and coverage that they deserve. We're incredibly proud that 90min is providing a platform to get more eyeballs on the women's game while also showcasing the wonderful characters within the squad that will travel to Tokyo this summer."

As a technology-enabled, digital football content platform that's owned by Minute Media, 90min's storytelling offers a unique behind the scenes look into the hearts and minds of some of Great Britain's favorite athletes, providing fans with a first-of-its-kind-platform in this market.

Fans can expect content from some of Great Britain's top female football players such as Lucy Bronze, Sophie Ingle, Steph Houghton, Kim Little, Jill Scott, Caroline Weir, and more. With this partnership, 90min is excited to share stories from some extraordinary athletes with Great Britain's energetic fan base.

To view 90min's Great Britain's Women's Football team content, visit Instagram and Twitter .

About 90min

90min, the world's largest football community, represents the most authentic voices in football and transforms discussion and dialogue into best-in-class content and experiences for passionate fans. 90min makes the beautiful game accessible to all on a global and local level across 11 different languages.

About Minute Media

Minute Media is a leading global content and technology company. We create authentic stories from diverse perspectives across our portfolio of content brands, which include The Players' Tribune , FanSided , 90min , DBLTAP , Mental Floss and The Big Lead . We also power the creation, distribution and consumption of digital, multimedia content for creators, publishers and commercial partners through our proprietary technology platform, Voltax . The company currently holds the #1 spot in Comscore's U.S. sports video rankings and #3 in U.S. sports reach. For more information, visit www.MinuteMedia.com .

