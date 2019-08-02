$91.5 Billion Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Platform (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles (Delivery Bots, Self-driving Vans & Trucks)), Solution, Application, Type, Payload Weight, Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 12.0 Billion in 2019 to USD 91.5 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.3% During the Forecast Period

Technological advancements in the drone technology and rising demand for autonomous last mile delivery applications are the major factors driving the growth of the autonomous last mile delivery market, globally

The autonomous last mile delivery market is driven by the increasing use of aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles in logistics & transportation and retail & food delivery applications across the globe. However, formulation and stringent implementation of various regulations to ensure safety in flying drones are expected to restrain the growth of the market across the globe.

The aerial delivery drones market is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period in the autonomous last mile delivery market

Based on platform, the autonomous last mile delivery market is studied for the aerial delivery drones market and ground delivery vehicles market. The aerial delivery drones market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for aerial delivery drones in autonomous last mile delivery is expected to increase owing to advantages, such as timely delivery, lower traffic congestion, and low cost of operation. Major manufacturers of aerial delivery drones include Wing, Zipline, and Prime Air, among others.

The -10 kilograms weight segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the autonomous last mile delivery drones market in 2019

The payload weight segment of the global autonomous last mile delivery drones market has been segmented into >5 kilograms, 5-10 kilograms, and > 10 kilograms. The > 5 kilograms category includes package delivery applications for retail & food last mile delivery. The 5-10 kilograms category consists of the aerial delivery drones & ground delivery vehicles required for postal & medical equipment delivery.



The demand for > 10 kilograms category is increasing across industries due to the changing consumption patterns and production of goods & services. For example, in the logistics industry, freight forwarders are employing autonomous last mile delivery capabilities to address the changing needs of customers. The demand for autonomous last mile delivery is increasing, which is leading to the increasing demand in the aerial delivery drones market.

North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the autonomous last mile delivery market

The North America region is estimated to lead the global autonomous last mile delivery market in 2019, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This region is upgrading various capabilities by undertaking developments in the field of aerial delivery drone manufacture. The US and Canada are investing in next-generation drone technologies to enhance and gain a tactical edge. This is an opportunity for drone manufacturers to conduct long term partnerships with various logistics & transportation and e-commerce companies.

The autonomous last mile delivery market includes key players, such as include Starship Technologies (US), Savioke(US), Nuro (US), JD.com (China), and Flirtey (US), among others.



Market Dynamics



Aerial Delivery Drones



Drivers



Demand for the Fast Delivery of Packages

Incorporation of Advanced Sense and Avoid Systems in Aerial Delivery Drones

Amendments in Regulatory Frameworks to Encourage the Use of Aerial Delivery Drones

Increased Use of Low-Cost and Light Payload Drones for Product Delivery By Startups

Restraints

Lack of Required Infrastructure to Support Operations of Aerial Delivery Drones in Emerging Economies

Limited Bandwidth and Battery Life of Aerial Delivery Drones

Opportunities

Development of Aerial Delivery Drones That Function Smoothly in Geographically Challenging Areas

Growth Opportunities for Vendors at Different Levels of the Value Chain of Aerial Drone Deliveries

Incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT) in the Ecosystem of Aerial Delivery Drones

Challenges



Data Security Breaches in Aerial Delivery Drones

Issues Related to Traffic Management of Aerial Delivery Drones

Safety and Security Issues Related to the Use of Aerial Delivery Drones for the Last Mile Delivery of Packages

Lack of Risk Management Framework and Insurance Cover for Aerial Delivery Drones

Ground Delivery Vehicles

Drivers



Reduction in Delivery Costs Due to Use of Ground Delivery Vehicles

Technological Advancements in Ground Delivery Vehicles

Increase in Venture Funding for the Development of Next-Level Ground Delivery Vehicles

Restraints

Formulation and Stringent Implementation of Regulations Pertaining to Operations of Ground Delivery Vehicles

Performance Issues in Untested Environments and Lack of Appropriate Decision-Making

Opportunities

Flourishing E-Commerce Industry Across the Globe

Challenges

Limited Operational Range of Ground Delivery Vehicles

Vulnerability of Ground Delivery Vehicles to Cyber Threats Due to Their Automation

Safe and Smooth Operation of Ground Delivery Vehicles in Populated Areas

Industry Trends



Evolution



Aerial Delivery Drones

Ground Delivery Vehicles

Technology Trends



Cloud Robotics

Wireless Charging

Automated Ground Control Stations

Computer Vision

Multi-Sensor Data Fusion for Effective Navigation

Advanced Algorithms and Analytics

Machine Learning Powered Analytics

5G Technology

Manufacturing Through 3D Printing

Blockchain

Advanced Battery Technologies

Supply Chain 4.0

Investment Analysis



Value Chain Analysis



Use Cases: Aerial Delivery Drones



Use of Project Wing of Alphabet to Deliver Food and Medicines in Australia

Regulators Approve Trial Flights of Urban Flight Delivery Systems of Drone Delivery Canada

Ele.Me Starts Food Delivery Using Drones in Shanghai

Sf Express Received License to Start Aerial Drone-Based Network for Deliveries Within Pilot Zones of China

Emqopter Delivers Food Parcels in Germany Using Aerial Delivery Drones

Using Aerial Delivery Drones Skyways UAV of Airbus Helicopters Conducts Its First Parcel Delivery in Singapore

Zipline Plans to Deliver Medicines in African Region Using Aerial Delivery Drones

Drone Deliveries to King's Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Amazon Plans to Transforming Parcel Delivery Using Prime Air Delivery Drone

DHL has Successfully Completed Trails of Bvlos Medicine Delivery Flights Across Lake Victoria, Tanzania

Use Cases: Ground Delivery Vehicles



Nuro Autonomous Delivery Robots Providing Cost-Effective Grocery Delivery Services for Kroger

Kiwibots Deployed to Carry Out Low-Cost Food Delivery Services in University Campuses in California

Pepsico Delivering Snacks to College Students By A Fleet of Ground Robots

Fedex Delivers Parcels Using Sameday Delivery Bot

Dominos Using Ground Delivery Robots to Deliver Pizza in New Zealand

Starship Technology Offering Food Deliveries at George Mason University's Fairfax Campus

Jd.Com Started Deliveries Using Al Equipped Ground Robots

Amazon's Scout Ground Robot to Deliver Parcels in Washington

Patent Analysis

