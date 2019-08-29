91 U-Haul Locations Offer Free Storage ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Aug 29, 2019, 06:35 ET
STUART, Fla., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninety-one facilities across 11 U-Haul® Companies in Florida are offering 30 days free use of self-storage units and U-Box® containers to residents who stand to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is predicted to strengthen into a Category 3 storm before reaching Florida's east coast over the long Labor Day weekend.
"Thousands of residents are preparing their homes for the approaching storm," said Cal Conner, U-Haul Company of Eastern Florida president. "Hurricanes create an immediate need for secure locations where residents can store the belongings they want to protect.
"As a member of so many Florida communities, we are in a unique position to help by extending our free disaster relief program to our neighbors throughout the state."
U-Haul Companies of Clearwater, Eastern Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Miami, North Orlando, Orlando, Tallahassee, Tampa and Western Florida have made 91 stores in 54 cities available to provide self-storage assistance.
People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact the nearest participating facility (alphabetized by city):
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Altamonte Springs
598 W. Hwy. 436
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
(407) 788-2815
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mayport
1650 Mayport Road
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
(904) 249-9934
U-Haul of Bradenton (U-Box only)
3602 14th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 747-3744
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Brooksville
15334 Cortez Blvd.
Brooksville, FL 34613
(352) 799-0591
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring Hill
13416 Cortez Blvd.
Brooksville, FL 34613
(352) 596-6825
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunset Point / U.S. 19
23917 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.
Clearwater, FL 33765
(727) 796-2132
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Coconut Creek
5431 Johnson Road
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
(954) 428-7369
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Daytona Beach (U-Box only)
700 W. International Speedway Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 252-1834
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Debary
2861 Enterprise Road
Debary, FL 32713
(386) 668-9409
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Eustis
15519 W. U.S. Hwy. 441
Eustis, FL 32726
(352) 483-1577
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Amelia Island
1830 S. 8th St.
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
(904) 491-6966
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broward Blvd.
2800 W. Broward Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
(954) 584-1500
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Pierce
3626 S. U.S. Hwy. 1
Fort Pierce, FL 34982
(772) 464-9400
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Colonial Blvd.
4457 Kernel Circle
Fort Myers, FL 33916
(239) 274-9190
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Fort Myers
11401 S. Cleveland Ave.
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 939-3686
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gainesville
4821 NW 6th St.
Gainesville, FL 32609
(352) 415-8437
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hialeah
6150 W. 20th Ave.
Hialeah, FL 33016
(305) 556-0562
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Homestead
1050 N. Flagler Ave.
Homestead, FL 33030
(305) 248-2505
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hudson
14906 U.S. 19
Hudson, FL 34667
(727) 862-2572
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Moon Lake
10601 State Road 52
Hudson, FL 34669
(727) 856-1633
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Argyle
8115 Blanding Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32244
(904) 573-7940
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Jacksonville
400 W. Ashley St.
Jacksonville, FL 32202
(904) 358-9909
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Edgewood Ave.
1651 W. Edgewood Ave.
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 764-2516
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jacksonville Heights
9422 103rd St.
Jacksonville, FL 32210
(904) 772-8592
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mandarin
11490 San Jose Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 292-9404
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Normandy Blvd.
5481 Normandy Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 786-2424
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oak Hill
7052 103rd St.
Jacksonville, FL 32210
(904) 573-8912
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Phillips & Emerson
3435 Phillips Hwy.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 398-3016
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Regency
9411 Atlantic Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32225
(904) 720-1932
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Jacksonville
5630 Phillips Hwy.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 731-1383
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wesconnett
6805 103rd St.
Jacksonville, FL 32210
(904) 772-8207
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside Jacksonville
6100 Blanding Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32244
(904) 772-8704
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Key Largo
103530 Overseas Hwy.
Key Largo, FL 33037
(305) 451-0677
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belcher Road
2180 Belcher Road S.
Largo, FL 33771
(727) 531-1072
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Largo
13564 66th St. N.
Largo, FL 33771
(727) 536-7849
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Starkey Road
12420 Starkey Road
Largo, FL 33773
(727) 584-1660
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walsingham Park
13240 Walsingham Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 596-0765
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Square
10128 U.S. Hwy. 441
Leesburg, FL 34788
(352) 728-4058
29008 U.S. Hwy. 27
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 314-2703
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood
650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd.
Longwood, FL 32750
(407) 339-0414
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Margate
1700 N. State Road 7
Margate, FL 33063
(954) 973-2440
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Doral
8700 NW 77th Court
Medley, FL 33166
(305) 805-7109
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Melbourne
438 N. Harbor City Blvd.
Melbourne, FL 32935
(321) 254-7933
376 N. Harbor City Blvd.
Melbourne, FL 32935
(321) 757-9580
U-Haul Moving & Storage at 36th St.
2460 NW 36th St.
Miami, FL 33142
(305) 634-0673
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dade County
5341 NW 7th Ave.
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 795-1170
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dadeland
6701 S. Dixie Hwy.
Miami, FL 33143
(305) 661-2182
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dolphin
10895 NW 21st St.
Miami, FL 33172
(305) 406-1006
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greater Miami
1000 NE 1st Ave.
Miami, FL 33132
(305) 358-9291
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Miami Gardens
18400 NW 27th Ave.
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
(305) 624-9344
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Naples
2001 E. Tamiami Trail
Naples, FL 34112
(239) 774-5599
U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Port Richey
5631 U.S. Hwy. 19
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 842-8415
U-Haul Storage of New Port Richey
6118 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 848-2598
U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Smyrna
500 Turnbull Bay Road
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
(386) 423-9139
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cape Coral and North Fort Myers
16901 N. Cleveland Ave.
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
(239) 567-9179
2269 NE 163rd St.
North Miami Beach, FL 33162
(305) 947-9833
U-Haul Storage of North Miami Beach
2100 NE 162nd St.
North Miami Beach, FL 33162
(305) 947-6461
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Port
5055 Pan American Blvd.
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-6464
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ocala
505 SW 17th St.
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 867-8442
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Ocala
5555 S. Pine Ave.
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 368-7003
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Orange Park
701 Blanding Blvd.
Orange Park, FL 32065
(904) 276-9530
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gatorland
14651 Gatorland Drive
Orlando, FL 32837
(407) 857-7867
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hunters Creek
13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail
Orlando, FL 32837
(407) 888-8279
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Nona
7800 Narcoossee Road
Orlando, FL 32822
(407) 374-1629
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Maitland Blvd.
7803 N. Orange Blossom Trail
Orlando, FL 32810
(407) 578-2500
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Bay
4703 Babcock St. NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
(321) 473-3681
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Harbor
30750 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
(727) 771-8058
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pinellas Park
4015 Park Blvd.
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
(727) 545-1723
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sample and Powerline
2150 W. Sample Road
Pompano Beach, FL 33073
(954) 946-3711
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sample Road
903 E. Sample Road
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
(954) 781-8660
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jasmine Lakes
10314 U.S. Hwy. 19
Port Richey, FL 34668
(727) 233-8522
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cocoa
213 Dixie Lane
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 632-7874
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Saint Augustine
3524 U.S. Hwy. 1 S.
Saint Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 797-3667
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Park St.
5200 Park St.
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 546-1572
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Tropicana Field
975 2nd Ave. S.
Saint Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 821-0006
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Mary Blvd.
3851 S. Orlando Drive
Sanford, FL 32773
(407) 322-3167
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Sarasota
7859 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34243
(941) 355-8535
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Sarasota
4861 S. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-6605
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Seminole
6249 Seminole Blvd.
Seminole, FL 33772
(727) 393-3569
U-Haul Storage of Spring Hill on Mariner
4194 Mariner Blvd.
Spring Hill, FL 346090
(352) 684-8161
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunrise
4747 Nob Hill Road
Sunrise, FL 33351
(954) 749-2727
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Citrus Park
6111 Gunn Hwy.
Tampa, FL 33625
(813) 962-7338
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gandy Blvd.
3939 W. Gandy Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33611
(813) 832-5682
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Tampa
10415 N. Florida Ave.
Tampa, FL 33612
(813) 933-2821
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Westchase
11401 W. Hillsborough Ave.
Tampa, FL 33635
(813) 855-5976
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Tampa
4406 W. Hillsborough Ave.
Tampa, FL 33614
(813) 873-2333
U-Haul Moving & Storage at West Waters Ave.
5404 W. Waters Ave.
Tampa, FL 33634
(813) 249-9677
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Titusville
2070 Garden St.
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9944
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Park FL
2033 S. State Road 7
West Park, FL 33023
(954) 962-3776
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Five Points
2801 N. Dixie Hwy.
Wilton Manors, FL 33334
(954) 563-2410
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Semoran Blvd.
2055 State Road 436
Winter Park, FL 32792
(407) 678-4467
U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.
With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.
U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.
Contact:
Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com
