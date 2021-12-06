911inform Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Visionary Safety Solutions with Its Emergency Management System

The company delivers immediate response to emergencies with its all-encompassing emergency tools to save valuable time by notifying local authorities, managing real-time medical events, or controlling the building's security systems such as security cameras and doors. The 911inform platform successfully handles emergency responses for individuals, public organizations, and businesses in a wide range of industries including educational services, medical facilities, sporting events, hotels, and restaurants.

"911inform has developed a visionary product for the enterprise safety sector that provides educational institutions, commercial properties, corporate campuses, and other facilities with the tools to deliver unique safety solutions that transform the way both public and private responders prepare, react, and respond to emergency events," said Brent Iadarola, Vice President of Research at Frost & Sullivan. "911inform provides innovative technology that streamlines information flows during critical events to enhance situational awareness, augment incident intelligence, and dramatically improve outcomes in emergencies."

New technological advancements in safety and security systems enabled 911inform to expand the capabilities of the existing 911 system, helping emergency response teams better manage communication during critical events. Its software is activated through PBX (Private branch exchange) phone or smartphone, significantly cutting down on response times by notifying exact locations of the emergency with detailed maps. It also accesses the previously connected-building emergency controls (video cameras, voice systems, strobe lights, and door access) to guarantee the quickest response possible from authorities and emergency operators.

911inform fully customizable solutions seamlessly integrate with existing databases and management systems to increase productivity and boost growth opportunities. The company security solutions also include facial recognition, weapon detection, panic buttons, license plate readers, among other features. As a result, 911inform is well-positioned as a complete security toolkit that addresses today's unmet business needs.

The versatility and reliability of 911inform tools and the growing demand for advanced security solutions have strengthened the company's position in the United States safety solutions market. Its highly differentiated and unique products are displacing competitors that only offer one size fits all security solutions.

"Unlike competitors that often force customers to conform to 'hard-coded' workflows defined by the vendor, 911inform provides a fully customizable solution that empowers clients," noted Iadarola. "This has proven to not only enhance emergency response times but also equips first responders with the most pertinent incident intelligence."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

