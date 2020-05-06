92 Boys from Keystone State Boychoir Will Gather on Zoom to Honor Holocaust Survivor

It won't be the first time KSB has paid tribute to Mr. Taussig . He was their esteemed guest in Philadelphia last June, when the boys honored him at the National Museum of American Jewish History. They presented excerpts from Vedem , the clandestine magazine that Mr. Taussig and his dorm mates wrote while in Terezín. Of the 92 boys who contributed to the publication, only 15 survived. Of those who did, only Mr. Taussig is still with us.

In memory of those 92 boys, 92 boys from KSB will gather to remember them. These boys are all around the same age that Mr. Taussig was when the Russians arrived on May 8th, 1945, ending his two-and-a-half year imprisonment. The 30-minute event will include a short video tribute, as well as a poem from Vedem, some remarks from Mr. Taussig, lighting the shabbat candles and the reading of the 92 names of the boys who passed through Dorm Number One, most of whom perished in Auschwitz. Interviews with Mr. Taussig and members of KSB will be granted upon request. Video highlights of the livestreamed Zoom event will also be made available.

Keystone State Boychoir is made up of almost 200 boys between the ages of 7 and 18. For more information, visit keystonestateboychoir.org .

