93% of Americans plan to visit the dentist in 2021

"Our findings show that Americans are focused on their oral health and recognize the integral role it plays in their overall health. With nearly all Americans reporting that they plan to visit the dentist in 2021 and high levels of commitment to oral health habits at home, we are optimistic this will contribute to a positive shift toward improved overall health across the country," said James W. Hutchison, President & CEO, Delta Dental Plans Association. "Delta Dental applauds the efforts of Americans for making oral health a priority amid the pandemic."

Delta Dental recognizes the tremendous efforts of providers and the entire oral health community to safeguard access to oral health care services and has taken action through a collective commitment of $1.1 billion by the Delta Dental member companies to support COVID-19 relief.

For more information on oral health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit Delta Dental's COVID-19 webpage.

About the survey

Delta Dental's Oral Health & Wellness Survey was conducted December 28, 2020, through January 8, 2021, among a nationally representative sample of 1,000+ Americans ages 18+, with a margin of error of +/- 3%

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest provider of dental insurance, covering more than 80 million Americans and offering the country's largest dental network with approximately 156,000 participating dentists. Visit deltadental.com for information on individual dental insurance plans and group dental insurance plans.

About World Oral Health Day

World Oral Health Day (WOHD) is celebrated globally every year on March 20. It is organized by FDI World Dental Federation and is the largest global awareness campaign on oral health. WOHD spreads messages about good oral hygiene practices to adults and children alike and demonstrates the importance of optimal oral health in maintaining general health and well-being.

