$935+ Million Worldwide Twin Screw Extruders Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Twin Screw Extruders - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Twin Screw Extruders Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Twin Screw Extruders estimated at US$935.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Co-Rotating, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.9% CAGR and reach US$621.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Counter-Rotating segment is readjusted to a revised 1.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $253.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR

The Twin Screw Extruders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$253.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$200.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Buhler AG

Coperion GmbH

KraussMaffei Group GmbH

Leistritz AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Twin Screw Extruders Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 58

