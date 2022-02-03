942 Smiling Kids Motivate Local Dental Group to Launch Initiative to Partner with 22 Charities in 2022

HOPKINTON, Mass., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding in 2005, the team members and patients at Simply Dental Management and its affiliate practices have been fortunate to experience the power of a smile – thousands of times. In early November of 2021, they took this experience to the next level. They made a commitment to become the largest donor to the Worcester County Toys for Tots Drive.

About two weeks before Christmas, they proudly delivered 942 toys to Staff Sargent James Caldwell and his team with the United States Marine Corps. The toys were donated by the team members, patients, and partnering businesses of Simply Dental Management and their local practices. "In total, we were able to help 16,544 kids across Worcester County smile this Christmas. Their donation is absolutely outstanding," commented SSgt Caldwell.

Dr. Sam Alkhoury continued, "We hope our efforts made a small difference in the lives of these amazing kids and their families. At the same time, I guarantee it had a bigger impact on the 300 dedicated team members at Simply Dental Management. We saw first-hand the power of working together with our patients to strengthen the communities in which we live and work."

With this campaign as inspiration, Dr. Alkhoury recently announced Simply Dental's 22 in 2022 Initiative. The goal is simple. Simply Dental Management would like to sponsor or work with 22 deserving charities or organizations– like Toys for Tots – who need the help of a network of 40 dental practices, 300 team members and 64,000 patients.

"February 2nd marks the official start of our year-long campaign to enrich the communities in which we live and work," announced Lacey Ansara, Marketing Manager at Simply Dental. "If you know of a charity that is deserving of more awareness and our support, please encourage them to visit any of our local practice's websites and complete an application."

How To Apply

All 501c(3) designated charities in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire are eligible to apply to participate in the 22 in 2022 Initiative. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis with the goal of supporting 22 deserving charities or organizations during 2022. Ideal candidates will be able to benefit from the grassroots network of Simply Dental through which team members and patients can build awareness and make donations. For a list of Simply Dental Management's affiliate practices, please visit: www.simplydoinggood.com/ or click here to access an application.

