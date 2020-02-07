95.5 KLOS Set To Break Another Record On "New Music Fridays" During "The Frosty, Heidi & Frank Show"

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (95.5 KLOS-FM) -- "The Frosty, Heidi & Frank Show" on 95.5 KLOS, Southern California's Rock Station, will premiere "Wolf Totem" featuring Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach. The song from cutting edge Mongolian rock band The HU, will make its Southern California radio debut Friday, February 7th on the station's "New Music Fridays" segment at 9:30am.

Long time FHF co-host, Frank Kramer recommends local teams use "Wolf Totem" as their new walk out song for the 2020 athletic season. "When I first heard the song, I immediately thought it would be a great hype, walk-out song for sports teams. I support local teams, whether high school, college or pro, so let's see if any of them send us a video of it being used as their walk-out," said Kramer. This call to action across all of Southern California comes ahead of the The HU's highly anticipated performance at this year's Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

The already explosive viral reaction to The HU's signature throaty sound has deemed them a place on the station's growing list of bands to watch. KLOS Program Director, Keith Cunningham stands behind the success of the KLOS "new music" platforms, which also includes "Stay Or Go", a long-time segment on "The Frosty, Heidi & Frank" show which calls on listeners to decide the fate of up and coming local bands. On "Wolf Totem," Cunningham said, "There's a lot of newer music out there, but this song is truly unique. With its hypnotic beat, unique instrumentation and the combination of The HU's throat singing and Jacoby's stand-out guest-vocal make it something we want our audience to experience. I'll be very surprised if 'Wolf Totem' isn't being heard on Radio stations all over the country in the very near future."

