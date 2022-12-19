$950+ Billion Water and Wastewater Treatment Markets - Global Forecast to 2032

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Type, Offering, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Water and Wastewater Treatment Market is expected to reach a value of $956.48 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Rapid growth in population and urbanization, stringent water treatment regulations, the rising need for new water resources, the growing emphasis on water quality and public health, and the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases are driving the growth of the water and wastewater treatment market.



Furthermore, the growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for water and wastewater treatment system providers. However, the high installation, maintenance, and operational costs are expected to hinder the growth of this market to a notable extent. In addition, the aging and deterioration of existing water infrastructure are major challenges for the growth of the water and wastewater treatment market.



In 2022, the wastewater treatment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to growing industrialization & urbanization, the rising focus on water quality from the industrial sector, depletion of freshwater resources, the increasing necessity for recycling and reusing water, and the growing focus on industrial wastewater treatments.



In 2022, the operation & maintenance services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing complexities of water and wastewater treatment facilities, the increasing need for operational excellence, the rising number of investments in maintenance operations, the increasing adoption of innovative & advanced solutions, stringent regulatory requirements, and the growing focus on achieving cost & energy-saving benefits.



In 2022, the municipal segment is expected to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing focus on improved water quality & public health, the increasing number of water treatment projects, especially in Asian countries, and the aging infrastructure in developed countries.

In addition, the increasing environmental concerns and the rising number of stringent regulations and legislations regarding wastewater drives the growth of this segment.



In 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market. The high market growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by the rapid population growth and urbanization, the rising demand for the advanced treatment of residential water, advances in membrane technology, environmental deterioration, limited availability of water resources, and increasing investments in water infrastructure by the public sector organizations.



Drivers

Rapid Population Growth, Urbanization, and Stringent Water Treatment Regulations

Lack of Freshwater Resources

Increasing Prevalence of Waterborne Diseases

Restraint

High Installation, Maintenance, and Operating Costs

Opportunities

Growing Demand For Energy-Efficient And Advanced Water Treatment Technologies

Challenges

Upgrading and Repairing of Aging Water Infrastructure

Scope of the Report



Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Type

Wastewater Treatment

Water Treatment

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Offering

Treatment Technologies

Membrane Separation and Filtration

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes

Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes

Microfiltration (MF) Membrane

Nanofiltration (NF) Membranes

Other Filtration Technologies

Sludge Management Technology

Activated Sludge

Clarification

Chlorination

Industrial Demineralization

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

UV and Ozone

Dissolved Air Flotation

Other Treatment Technologies

Treatment Chemicals

Process Control and Automation

Design, Engineering, and Construction Services

Operation and Maintenance Services

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Application

Municipal Applications

Industrial Applications

Food & Beverages

Food and Beverage Market, By Type

Food and Beverages Wastewater Treatment Market

Food and Beverages Water Treatment Market

Food and Beverages Market, By Offering

Treatment Technologies Market

Treatment Chemicals Market

Process Control and Automation Market

Design, Engineering, and Construction Services Market

Operation and Maintenance Services Market

Food and Beverages Market, By Food Category

Dairy

Cheese

Ice Cream

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Prepared Food

Powdered Food

Alcoholic Beverages

Meat, Poultry, And Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Other Clusters/Sub-Industries

Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

Power Generation

Pulp and Paper

Oil & Gas

Mining

Petrochemical

Semiconductors

Other Industrial Applications

