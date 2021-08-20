$97.2 Bn Enterprise Network Equipment Markets - Global Forecast to 2027 - Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Devices to Boost Market Prospects
Aug 20, 2021, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Network Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market to Reach $97.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Enterprise Network Equipment estimated at US$67.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$97.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
WLAN, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$37.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Network Security segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Enterprise Network Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Access Points & Controllers Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR
In the global Access Points & Controllers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Enterprise Ethernet Switching: A Changing Market
- Shifts in Switch Ports Imperative
- Modular Vs Fixed Configuration Switches
- Recent Market Activity
- Routers Market
- Routing Market Set to Decline
- Shift in Speeds Continue in Routers
- Edge Routers to Lose Relevance
- Gradual Shift From Wired to Wireless Networking - A Challenge for Routers
- Adoption of 100 GBE (Gigabit Ethernet) - Business Case for Ethernet Switches and Routers
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac Spurs Opportunities for Router Sales
- Preference for Virtualization - A Threat to Routers Market?
- WLAN Market - An Overview
- Increasing WLAN Deployments Spurs Growth in Enterprise Network Market
- Proliferation of Wi-Fi Technology Drives Growth for Enterprise WLAN Equipment
- Growth in Mobile Computing and BYOD Culture Bodes Well for the Market
- Mobile Technology Replacing Wired Networking, Drives WLAN Equipment Market
- Shift from LTE to Wi-Fi Supports Growth of WLAN Equipment
- Transition to 802.11ac Standard - A Significant Technological Breakthrough
- Expansion of Cloud Networking Drives the WLAN Market
- WAN Optimization - Maximizing WAN Performance
- Rationale for Adoption of WOCs
- Growth in Branch Office Operations Drive Demand for WOC
- Consolidation of Existing IT Infrastructure Fuels WOC Adoption
- Increasing Workforce Mobility to Drive Business Case for WOCs
- Wider Availability of IPv6 Ready Products to Drive Adoption among Enterprises
- Other Trends
- Factors Determining Sustainability of Enterprise Network Equipment
- Operating Life Affects Useful Life of Enterprise Network Equipment
- Enhancing Products' Useful Life
- Considering Operating Cost
- EOL Policies and Announcements by Vendors
- Application Delivery Controls (ADCs) Market
- 'Webification' of Enterprise Applications Opens Up Huge Opportunities for ADC
- ADCs Infuse Efficiency in Web Applications Delivery
- Enterprise Data Centers: The Core End-Users of ADC
- Features Influencing Uptake of ADCs in Enterprises: Ranked in Order of Influence
- Rising Data Center Activity Bodes Well for Market Growth
- ADC Gaining Priority in Consolidated Data Center
- ADC Deployments Remain High Among Large Enterprises & MNCs
- SMBs Aim to Leverage ADC's Proficiency in Load Balancing & Traffic Optimization
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 55 Featured)
- A10 Networks, Inc. (USA)
- ADTRAN, Inc. (USA)
- Aerohive Networks, Inc. (USA)
- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France)
- Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Dell Technologies Inc. (USA)
- D-Link Corporation (Taiwan)
- EnGenius Technologies (USA)
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (USA)
- F5 Networks, Inc. (USA)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (USA)
- Aruba Networks, Inc. (USA)
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)
- Radware Ltd. (Israel)
- Riverbed Technology, Inc. (USA)
- Symantec Corporation (USA)
- Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (USA)
- ZTE Corporation (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Gradual Transition to IPv6 Entails Need for Compatible Network Equipment
- Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Devices to Boost Market Prospects
- Expanding Broadband Connectivity and WiFi 5Ghz Technology Spurs Adoption
- Opportunity Indicators:
- Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones & Tablets: Opportunity for Growth
- Expanding Mobile Internet and Advancing 3G/4G Networking Technologies
- Globalization & Workforce Decentralization - Business Cases for Enterprise Network Equipment
- Key Statistical Findings
- Improving Economy to Bode Well for Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest Of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest Of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 55
