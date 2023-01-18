$97.3 Billion Worldwide Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Industry to 2027 - Players Include Anixter International, Axis Communications, Cias Elettronica and Detekion Security Systems

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global perimeter intrusion detection systems market size reached US$ 41.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 97.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.17% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A perimeter intrusion detection system (PIDS) is used to detect, track and monitor an unauthorized physical intruder attempting to breach the privacy of a secured area. It comprises sensors, wires and active infrared or microwave systems that are either fence mounted or buried underground.

It also has audio alarm verification that allows operators to act quickly and efficiently. Additionally, it helps in analyzing threats; managing risks; protecting assets, critical infrastructure and borders; and ensuring the safety of personnel.

In recent years, a multi-layered approach has gained traction that operates with a combination of ground-based sensors for detecting potential intrusions and video analytics for characterizing intruders. Consequently, PDIS is widely used in military bases, government institutions, critical infrastructure, correctional facilities, petrochemical sites, airports and storage yards across the globe.

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Trends:

Due to a significant rise in terrorism and criminal activities, governments of various countries are strengthening the perimeter security at international borders, military bases, prisons and other sensitive sites. This represents one of the key factors impelling the global PIDS market growth, as it assists in mitigating the risks of security breaches from hostile vehicles and drone attacks.

Besides this, its application is increasing in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to ensure the safety of employees and critical data.

Moreover, the high risk of burglaries, thefts and explosions in oil refineries is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the incorporation of signal processing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data analytics and computing technologies are expanding the utilization of PIDS in various end use industries.

Furthermore, leading players are introducing variants that provide a higher probability of detection and low nuisance alarm rates and can adapt to different environments.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd., Anixter International Inc. (WESCO International), Axis Communications AB (Canon Inc.), Cias Elettronica Srl, Detekion Security Systems Inc., Fiber Sensys Inc. (Optex Group), Flir Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International, Rbtec Inc., Schneider Electric and Senstar Corporation (Magal Security Systems Ltd.).

Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market during 2022-2027?

3. What are the key factors driving the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market?

5. What is the breakup of the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market based on the component?

6. What is the breakup of the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market based on the deployment type?

7. What is the breakup of the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market based on vertical?

8. What are the key regions in the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solutions

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.1.2.1 Sensors and Alarming Systems

6.1.2.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast

6.1.2.2 Access Control Systems

6.1.2.2.1 Market Trends

6.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast

6.1.2.3 Video Surveillance Systems

6.1.2.3.1 Market Trends

6.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast

6.1.2.4 Others

6.1.2.4.1 Market Trends

6.1.2.4.2 Market Forecast

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.2.2.1 System Integration and Consulting

6.2.2.1.1 Market Trends

6.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2.2.2 Risk Assessment and Analysis

6.2.2.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast

6.2.2.3 Managed Services

6.2.2.3.1 Market Trends

6.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast

6.2.2.4 Maintenance and Support Services

6.2.2.4.1 Market Trends

6.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7.1 Open Area

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Fence Mounted

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Buried

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Vertical

8.1 Critical Infrastructure

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Military and Defense

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Government

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Transportation

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Industrial

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Correctional Facilities

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Commercial

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Anixter International Inc. (WESCO International)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Axis Communications AB (Canon Inc.)

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Cias Elettronica Srl

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Detekion Security Systems Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Fiber Sensys Inc. (Optex Group)

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Flir Systems Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Honeywell International Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Johnson Controls International

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Rbtec Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Schneider Electric

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.12 Senstar Corporation (Magal Security Systems Ltd.)

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

