98 Percent of Bentley University's Class of 2020 is Employed or in Graduate School Despite Graduating During a Pandemic

Sixty percent of the graduates credited their post-graduation success to Bentley's top rated Pulsifer Career Development Center , which is consistently ranked by the Princeton Review among the top five in the country for both career services and internship opportunities.

The center pivoted quickly when the pandemic started, moving all its programs, career development classes, recruiting events and job fairs online. More than ninety two percent of the class completed at least one internship and the center worked with faculty to create research projects for students who had internships fall through due to the pandemic. Students attended remote workshops on how to network, interview and onboard to a new job in a virtual environment.



"This class truly represents the resilience and strength of Bentley students," says Executive Director of the Pulsifer Career Development Center Janet Ehl. "They stayed focused on their goals and job search, while facing tough obstacles and an uncertain job market. I'm thrilled to see them make a positive impact in their work and lives."

Members of Bentley's Class of 2020 were hired by top companies and organizations. In addition to all the major global accounting firms, Bentley graduates were hired by diverse industries and companies including Accenture, Bloomberg LP, Boston Consulting Group, Boston Scientific Corporation, Citizens Bank, Dell, Eaton Vance, Epsilon, Fidelity Investments, JPMorgan Chase, L'Oreal, Liberty Mutual, Publicis Sapient, Rapid7, Staples, State Street, TJX, Travelers, Wayfair, Wellington Management and Willis Towers Watson.

Other data about Bentley's Class of 2020 graduates include:



354 different employers hired Bentley graduates in 2020



29 percent said they obtained jobs as a result of networking efforts



60 percent of students said they obtained a job through Bentley's Pulsifer Career Development Center, which works with companies to recruit Bentley students, sponsors career fairs, facilitates faculty and staff referrals that lead to jobs, and helps students secure internships that lead to full-time positions.

Bentley's job placement statistics are compiled through a survey of graduates and research by the university's career development staff. The responses represent 84 percent of the Class of 2020 graduates.

Bentley students begin career management first year with a Career Development Seminar where they start to identify their personal strengths and talents and find out how those can impact career decisions. They also create the career tools they will need including a resume, cover letter, LinkedIn profile and elevator pitch. Bentley also offers career development seminars designed for sophomores and juniors.

This approach has led to consistently high placement rates - for more than a decade, 97 to 99 percent of Bentley graduates have been employed or enrolled in graduate school within six months of graduation.

