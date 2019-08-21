99 Cents Only Stores Gives Away 99 "All You Can Haul" Shopping Sprees On #99Day

CITY OF COMMERCE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monday, September 9th, the 99 Cents Only Stores celebrates its annual holiday, 9/9 Day. The celebration kicks off with 99 shopping sprees all over the LA area. For the occasion, the shopping sprees will have the added fun and excitement of being "All You Can Haul." Winners can take all they're able to carry in their arms, any way they can.

"The 99 works to surprise and delight our loyal customers every day with extreme deals that make name brands and life's celebrations affordable for all," said Felicia Thornton, CEO. "This year's shopping sprees are a way to thank our loyal customers and delight them on a whole new scale."

Shopping spree winners will have 99 seconds to grab all they can from the 99 Cents Only Stores' wide range of merchandise including name brands, seasonal decorations, beauty supplies, party supplies, pet food & gear, fresh produce and more.

Everyone can sign up for a chance to win between August 20, 2019 and September 1st at Dothe99.com/99day. Winners will be announced September 3rd.

About 99 Cents Only Stores

Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The Company currently operates 387 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona & Nevada.

99 Cents Only Stores offers a broad assortment of name brand grocery, fresh produce, and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings. 99 Cents Only Stores was named in Fortune's 2018 "Change the World" list at #35 for the Company's unique approach to providing affordable produce to underserved communities.

