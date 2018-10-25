99 Cents Only Stores host Ugly Christmas Sweater Fashion show for #NationalUglySweaterDay!

CITY OF COMMERCE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 99 Cents Only Stores challenged customers to create custom ugly Christmas sweaters for a chance to be featured in an Ugly Christmas Sweater Fashion Show. Using the hashtag #99UglyXmasSweater on Instagram, each customer posted a photo with their creations using every day and seasonal items from the store.

In honor of #NationalUglySweaterDay, 9 Los Angeles area customers with the most creative designs will walk the runway in their sweaters in an exclusive in-store Fashion Show. The show will display all the Christmas sweaters together, including ones created by employees. Not only will they be featured in the show but will also be receiving 99-second shopping sprees to fulfill all their holiday shopping needs, in their sweaters of course!

The shopping sprees and Fashion Show will take place Friday December 21st at the 99 Cents Only Store located at 5270 Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles, starting at 6am.

About 99 Cents Only Stores

Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The Company currently operates 389 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona & Nevada.

99 Cents Only Stores offers a broad assortment of name brand and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings.

Media Contact: If you are interested in covering this event, please contact Vianai Austin, (323) 202-3230 or Vianai.austin@99only.com

SOURCE 99 Cents Only Stores

