99 Cents Only Stores Named To Fortune's Prestigious 'Change The World' List

WHAT: 99 Cents Only Stores has been ranked number 35 on Fortune's annual 'Change the World' list, which recognizes companies that have had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. 99 Cents Only Stores is the only Los Angeles-based company being recognized. 99 Cents Only Stores is being recognized by Fortune for their commitment to providing healthy and affordable food options to communities with limited access to fresh products. WHEN: The list of 2018 honorees was announced on Monday, August 20th, and can be viewed in full here. WHO: A 99 Cents Only Stores representative is available for interview (broadcast, print or radio) CONTACT: For more information please contact Hannah Judah at 310-437-2558

About 99 Cents Only Stores



Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The company currently operates 388 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona & Nevada.

99 Cents Only Stores offers a broad assortment of name brand and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings.

