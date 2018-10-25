99 Cents Only Stores® to Celebrate its new Arlington, TX Store Grand Opening on Thursday the 13th of December by Selling Flat Screen LCD TVs for Only 99 Cents Each to the First 9 Customers in Line

CITY OF COMMERCE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, the 13th of December, at 8:00am, 99 Cents Only Stores will kick off the grand opening celebration of its new Arlington store by selling Flat Screen LCD TVs for only 99 cents to the first nine customers in line!

99 Cents Only Stores is excited to be opening a new store in Arlington and wants to spread the excitement by offering amazing deals! To celebrate this new store, the next 99 customers in line on the 13th may purchase a Christmas Tree for only 99 cents! The following 99 customers can purchase a George Foreman Grill for only 99 cents! The next 99 customers can buy a coffee maker for just 99 cents! Additionally, for the next three days, the new Arlington store will continue to offer many extraordinary grand opening specials including blenders, toaster ovens, and rice cookers.

The new Arlington store is located at 908 E. Pioneer Pkwy Arlington, TX 76010 and will feature a perishable food department, including produce, dairy and frozen foods.

About 99 Cents Only Stores

Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The Company currently operates 389 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona & Nevada.

99 Cents Only Stores offers a broad assortment of name brand and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings.

