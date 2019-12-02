$99 Million Self-Cleaning Glass Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self-Cleaning Glass - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Self-Cleaning Glass market accounted for $99.08 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $164.57 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for solar power and high growth of the construction industry are influencing the market growth. However, factors such as high cost and lack of awareness among people in developing countries are hampering the market growth.



Self-cleaning glass is a low upkeep glass made by keeping a slim layer of synthetic that has photolytic and hydrophilic properties, which makes the glass simpler to clean. Self-cleaning glass is haze and glare safe. It has a layer of titanium oxide over the surface that experiences a substance response superficially, in this way breaking soil and different materials into little pieces that can be effectively washed off by downpour or on the utilization of water.



Based on Coating Type, hydrophilic segment has a huge demand across the world due to increase in residential construction in emerging countries is leading to the high demand for hydrophilic.



By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate due to changing consumer preference toward sustainable construction and increase in income and expenditure levels.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Self-Cleaning Glass Market, By Coating Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hydrophobic

5.3 Hydrophilic



6 Global Self-Cleaning Glass Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automotive windows

6.3 Exterior shop fronts

6.4 Facades

6.5 Skylights

6.6 Smartphones and tablets

6.7 Solar panels

6.8 Windows



7 Global Self-Cleaning Glass Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Industrial

7.4 Non-Residential Construction

7.5 Residential Construction

7.6 Other End Users



8 Global Self-Cleaning Glass Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Asahi Glass Co.

10.2 Atis Group

10.3 Australian Insulated Glass

10.4 Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.

10.5 Dependable Glass Works

10.6 Foshan Qunli Glass Co., Ltd.

10.7 Guardian Industries

10.8 Kneer-Sdfenster

10.9 Nippon Sheet Glass

10.10 Olympic Glass

10.11 Polypane Glasindustrie

10.12 Roof-Maker Limited

10.13 Saint-Gobain

10.14 Semco

10.15 Tuff-X Processed Glass

10.16 Viridian Glass

10.17 Weihai Blue Star Glass Holding

10.18 Wuxi Yaopi Glass Engineering Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5vo6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

