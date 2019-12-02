$99 Million Self-Cleaning Glass Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027
Dec 02, 2019, 05:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self-Cleaning Glass - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Self-Cleaning Glass market accounted for $99.08 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $164.57 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for solar power and high growth of the construction industry are influencing the market growth. However, factors such as high cost and lack of awareness among people in developing countries are hampering the market growth.
Self-cleaning glass is a low upkeep glass made by keeping a slim layer of synthetic that has photolytic and hydrophilic properties, which makes the glass simpler to clean. Self-cleaning glass is haze and glare safe. It has a layer of titanium oxide over the surface that experiences a substance response superficially, in this way breaking soil and different materials into little pieces that can be effectively washed off by downpour or on the utilization of water.
Based on Coating Type, hydrophilic segment has a huge demand across the world due to increase in residential construction in emerging countries is leading to the high demand for hydrophilic.
By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate due to changing consumer preference toward sustainable construction and increase in income and expenditure levels.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Self-Cleaning Glass Market, By Coating Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hydrophobic
5.3 Hydrophilic
6 Global Self-Cleaning Glass Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Automotive windows
6.3 Exterior shop fronts
6.4 Facades
6.5 Skylights
6.6 Smartphones and tablets
6.7 Solar panels
6.8 Windows
7 Global Self-Cleaning Glass Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Commercial
7.3 Industrial
7.4 Non-Residential Construction
7.5 Residential Construction
7.6 Other End Users
8 Global Self-Cleaning Glass Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Asahi Glass Co.
10.2 Atis Group
10.3 Australian Insulated Glass
10.4 Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.
10.5 Dependable Glass Works
10.6 Foshan Qunli Glass Co., Ltd.
10.7 Guardian Industries
10.8 Kneer-Sdfenster
10.9 Nippon Sheet Glass
10.10 Olympic Glass
10.11 Polypane Glasindustrie
10.12 Roof-Maker Limited
10.13 Saint-Gobain
10.14 Semco
10.15 Tuff-X Processed Glass
10.16 Viridian Glass
10.17 Weihai Blue Star Glass Holding
10.18 Wuxi Yaopi Glass Engineering Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5vo6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article