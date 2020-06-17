99 Nonprofits to Receive Funding from ECMC Foundation Employee-Nominated Grant Program

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninety-nine nonprofit organizations will receive funding from ECMC Foundation as part of an annual program designed to give back to the communities where employees live and work. For the first time, ECMC Foundation will provide funding to all nonprofit organizations nominated by employees in an effort to bolster support to communities during this crucial time.

This year, ECMC Foundation has awarded $870,000 across organizations spanning six states as part of the 2020 GO! Program (Generating Outcomes: Funding education innovation in our communities). The program, now in its sixth year, allows each employee under the Foundation's parent company, ECMC Group, to nominate and vote for local nonprofits to receive grants that support the Foundation's mission of improving educational outcomes among students from underserved backgrounds.

"We are proud and honored to be able to support all the organizations nominated by ECMC Group employees, recognizing the difference they make in the communities where employees live and work," said Peter Taylor, president of ECMC Foundation. "This is a meaningful way to give back to causes our employees support, get them involved in our mission and provide additional access to funds for organizations when they may need it most."

Awards were granted to education programs spanning from early childhood through postsecondary education.

Saúl Valdez, a program officer at ECMC Foundation's office in Los Angeles, nominated Los Angeles Room and Board because their mission to end student homelessness aligns with the Foundation's work to support the basic needs of students.

"I chose LA Room and Board because I have personally worked with them, and they have dedicated their work to address the harmful effects of student homelessness and housing security," said Valdez. Los Angeles Room and Board received a $20,000 grant.

Betsey Woods, a claims manager at ECMC Group's headquarters in Minneapolis, nominated We Can Ride because of her personal connection to the organization, which aims to educate and support individuals with disabilities or special needs.

"Working with We Can Ride over these past few years has been a very fulfilling experience. The way this program impacts the lives of students mentally, physically and socially is heartwarming and amazing to watch. They inspire me to give back," said Woods. We Can Ride received a $20,000 grant.

Chris Moder from the Altierus Career College-Norcross campus nominated the Georgia Center for Opportunity (GCO) because of their work to support education and workforce opportunities in the community.

"Altierus shares GCO's passion and engagement in innovative education and the preparation for and transition to purposeful employment. I've seen firsthand how lives are being transformed through their holistic approach, and I know the positive impact this grant will make," said Moder. GCO received a $20,000 grant.

"In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time when nonprofit organizations are under enormous pressure due to the loss of revenues during this severe economic downturn, I'm proud that ECMC Foundation has chosen to do more and give more," said Jeremy Wheaton, ECMC Group president and CEO. "Nonprofits provide critical services to our communities and the GO! Program enables us to give to the organizations on the front lines of helping our neighbors who are most in need."

Since the GO! Program first launched in 2015, it has awarded a total of $6.8 million through 387 grants.

About ECMC Foundation

ECMC Foundation is a Los Angeles-based, nationally focused foundation whose mission is to inspire and to facilitate improvements that affect educational outcomes—especially among underserved populations—through evidence-based innovation. It is one of several affiliates under the ECMC Group enterprise based in Minneapolis. ECMC Foundation makes investments in two focus areas: College Success and Career Readiness; and uses a spectrum of funding structures, including strategic grantmaking and program-related investments, to invest in both nonprofit and for-profit ventures. Working with grantees, partners and peers, ECMC Foundation's vision is for all learners to unlock their fullest potential. Learn more about ECMC Foundation by visiting www.ecmcfoundation.org and ECMC Group by visiting www.ecmcgroup.org.

About ECMC Group

ECMC Group is a nonprofit corporation with a mission to help students succeed. Headquartered in Minneapolis, ECMC Group and its family of companies provide financial tools and services, nonprofit career education and funding for innovative programs to help students achieve their academic and professional goals. Learn more by visiting www.ecmcgroup.org.

SOURCE ECMC Group

