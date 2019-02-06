99-year-old woman celebrates her 99th birthday with a shopping spree at the 99 Cents Only Store
Feb 18, 2019, 19:26 ET
CITY OF COMMERCE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 99-year-old, Ann Kutcher, won a shopping spree from the 99 Cents Only Store for her 99th birthday this year. On Friday at 7:30am, February 22nd, Ann will grab her cart and load up on groceries, cookies, cleaning supplies and all her favorite things at the 99 Cents Only Store location located at 18215 Sherman Way in Reseda, California.
Ann will be honored with a cake and balloons after the shopping spree to conclude an amazing 99th birthday celebration!
About 99 Cents Only Stores
Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The Company currently operates 389 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona & Nevada.
99 Cents Only Stores offers a broad assortment of name brand and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings.
