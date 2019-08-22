$994 Million Inspection Machine Market - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inspection Machine - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Inspection Machine market accounted for $531.80 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $994.27 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period

The growing number of regulatory mandates in the healthcare industry to continue compliance with superior manufacturing practices, an increasing number of inspection checkpoints throughout the production line and high growth in the medical device industry are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost of machine inspection is restraining market growth. Moreover, the growing number of manufacturing facilities in developing countries is providing opportunities for market growth.

Inspection machines are combination or sequence of machines that are used to inspect the quality of the product in terms of packaging, packaging component, weight, leakage, and dimension so as to maintain consistency throughout the production line. Inspection machines are used for quality check and control, data acquisition, and data analysis.

Based on the End User, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is acquired to have considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the stringent government regulations about packaging quality and the expanding need to combat counterfeit pharmaceutical products.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is constantly enhancing the growth due to the huge development in the pharmaceutical, food processing & packaging, medical device industries, and ideal government activities to advance the review of items in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses in a few Asian countries.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Inspection Machine Market, By Packaging Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Tertiary Packaging

5.2.1 Shrink Wraps

5.2.2 Pallets

5.2.3 Crates

5.3 Secondary Packaging

5.3.1 Cartons

5.3.2 Blisters (For Injectable)

5.4 Primary Packaging

5.4.1 Blisters

5.4.2 Ampoules & Vials

5.4.3 Bottles

5.5 Other Packaging Types

5.5.1 Syringes



6 Global Inspection Machine Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Semi-Automated Inspection Machines

6.3 Manual Inspection Machines

6.4 Fully Automated Inspection Machines



7 Global Inspection Machine Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 X-Ray Inspection Systems

7.3 Vision Inspection Systems

7.4 Software

7.5 Metal Detectors

7.6 Leak Detection Systems

7.7 Combination Systems

7.8 Check-weighers

7.9 Other Inspection Systems

7.9.1 Pressure/moisture inspection systems

7.9.2 Oxygen

7.9.3 Carbon dioxide



8 Global Inspection Machine Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.2.1 Tablets

8.2.2 Liquid/Injectable

8.2.3 Capsules

8.3 Medical Device Manufacturers

8.4 Food Processing & Packaging Companies

8.5 Other End Users

8.5.1 Nutraceutical

8.5.2 Cosmetics



9 Global Inspection Machine Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.2 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

11.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.4 OPTEL Group

11.5 Omron Corporation

11.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

11.7 METTLER-TOLEDO

11.8 Krber AG

11.9 Jekson Vision Private Limited

11.10 Cognex Corporation

11.11 Brevetti C.E.A. SPA

11.12 Antares Vision

11.13 ACG Worldwide



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zgc8rk



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

