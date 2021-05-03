9dot and Streakwave Wireless, Inc., Announce a Strategic Collaboration Agreement

PISA, Europe and SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 9dot, an Italian company who provides innovative solutions for injection and protection of Power over Ethernet systems, mainly characterized by MODULARITY, REMOTE MANAGEMENT and SYNCHRONIZATION in compliance with many manufactures including Cambium Networks, has announced a strategic distribution agreement with Streakwave Wireless, Inc., "Streakwave" a global value-added distributor of wireless connectivity, VoIP, Pro-A/V and power management manufacturers.

Through its network of Value-Added Resellers, System Integrators and Service Providers Streakwave will now offer customers 9dot's solutions including the GigaSync and NCore family of products. Streakwave will provide pre-sales assistance with network design, product selection as well as post-sales support. This agreement fortifies the quality of 9dot's offering and represents new development opportunities, based on the combination of the respective companies' skills.

"I'm really proud of this partnership. It's a great achievement for 9dot whose brand is spreading worldwide. It is an incredible chance to increase our business by working with people who have a profound knowledge of the market we are targeting - 9dot's CEO, Francesco Zaccaro said – Streakwave has a great corporate reputation that is built on may years of experience and we are honored to establish this partnership with them. Our focus is to build a great relationship and together establish 9dot as a premier power management manufacturer in the territories represented this year and beyond."

"Adding the 9dot products to our portfolio will expand our current power management offering to the North American market," said Joshua Farlow, Executive VP of Sales. He continued; "With 9dot's innovative solutions and competitive price points, these products are sure to be attractive and demand will quickly build across multiple customer segments. We are very pleased to partner with 9dot and look forward to a long-standing partnership."

About 9dot

9dot designs and provides innovative solutions for managing and protecting Power over Ethernet systems, from video surveillance systems to Telecommunications operators infrastructures (TLC). It guarantees PROTECTION, ensuring REMOTE CONTROL with the added benefit of MODULARITY and SYNCHRONIZATION including Cambium Networks.

The company is specialized in the conception and design of protection systems, monitoring and remote management of devices powered by Power Over Ethernet (POE). It offers qualified and certified design solutions which allow POE systems monitoring, for medium and large enterprises in a smart and simplified way. All of this by installing new tech devices, able to prevent exposure to all issues due to variations of electricity flows.

Discover more at 9dot.it. For more info contact: [email protected]

About Streakwave

Streakwave Wireless, Inc. is a global value-added distributor with its corporate headquarters in San Jose, CA. Sales and distribution facilities are located in Salt Lake City, UT and Cincinnati, OH. Streakwave also operates international business units in Melbourne, Australia and Canterbury, New Zealand. Streakwave offers complete lines of wireless broadband networking equipment, telecommunication solutions, IP surveillance/security systems, IP telephony, and power management technologies from top-tier manufacturers. Primarily, Streakwave serves the enterprise, education, government, healthcare, security, service provider, hospitality, oil and gas, and telecommunication markets.

Contact: [email protected]. For more information https://www.streakwave.com

SOURCE Streakwave Wireless, Inc.

