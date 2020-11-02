9Round Fitness and Sunny Days Entertainment Partner to Debut New Line of Boxing Equipment in Walmart Stores Nationwide

Fitness equipment sales grow amid coronavirus pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The world's largest kickboxing fitness franchise, 9Round Fitness is partnering with one of South Carolina's fastest growing companies, Sunny Days Entertainment , to bring at home workouts to the next level with a new line of boxing equipment. Currently available at Walmart.com and over 600 Walmart locations nationwide, buyers can now kick, jab and cross in confidence with 9Round branded gloves, mitts, wraps and a reflex bag.

The rollout of 9Round Equipment comes at a time when fitness equipment purchases have skyrocketed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a Yelp report , consumer interest in fitness and exercise equipment is up by 437 percent since March 10th.

"We're thrilled to be able to partner with 9Round, bringing a quality product to consumers at a time when we know they are looking for it most," says Rick Mershon, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Sunny Days Entertainment. "9Round Fitness has built an outstanding reputation nationwide not only as a fitness company but also as a brand, and that is very apparent through the initial consumer response to the products."

Each item includes a pass for one free workout at a local 9Round studio of choice.

For more information visit www.9round.com .

About Sunny Days Entertainment

Established in 2012, Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC comprises a core group of toy industry veterans with the mission of solving issues for retailers while providing ultra-fun, value added products to consumers.

Sunny Days Ent. focus is to enhance the experience for consumers with affordable products. The Sunny Days line includes: Maxx Action Vehicles, Maxx Bubbles, Pop-n-Play Tents, Ravel Tales and more!

About 9Round

Founded in 2008 by professional kickboxer Shannon Hudson and his wife, Heather, 9Round is a specialized fitness center that brings kickboxing fitness training to the average person in a 30-minute, trainer-guided, full-body circuit format. The program is developed around a proprietary and copyrighted system of nine challenging workout stations created by Shannon himself. Since the workouts occur on a continuous circuit throughout the day, there are no scheduled class times. Members utilize 9ROUND PULSE, the brand's wearable heart rate technology, to track effort, heart rate, calories burned and workout time during each 9Round session. Today, there are nearly 750 9Round locations open and operating throughout 41 states and in 19 countries including Canada, Costa Rica, Australia, Argentina, Guatemala, India, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, Ecuador, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, please visit www.9round.com .

