9th Annual PINK FROG AFFAIR Returns to Benefit Breast Cancer Patients

The inspirational evening will be hosted by comedian and actor Jonathan Slocumb and feature a musical tribute by GRAMMY ® Award nominee and GMA Dove Award-winner, Jekalyn Carr . Veteran journalist and broadcaster Monica Kaufman Pearson will receive the Pink Frog Legacy Award. Several recipients of Pink Frog services will also share survivor testimonials. Other event highlights include performances by the Dance Theatre of Harlem, Atlanta Symphoria , and poet Sabreen Jolley , among others. This year, former Legacy Award recipient, Rogsbert Phillips-Reed, M.D., will serve as honorary host committee chair. Past honorary chairs include Congresswoman Lucy McBath, Congressman John Lewis, Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, and Judge Glenda Hatchett, to name a few.

"A breast cancer diagnosis begins a life-changing journey that often results in financial challenges, as well as physical and emotional side effects that impact your quality of life," said Tammy L. Bolton, Pink Frog co-founder and a breast cancer survivor. "Funds raised during the Pink Frog Affair help fulfill our promise to empower patients. Together, we will continue to provide the care and support they need to manage, to fight and to live with dignity."

A Mission in Action

While many nonprofits exclusively focus on building awareness and prevention, TPF fills a void by providing a continuum of care for women and men diagnosed with breast cancer over the long-haul. To date, TPF has raised over $350,000 to support its ongoing initiatives. Other fundraising events include The Pink Frog Golf Classic and The Pink Frog Motorcycle Charity Ride.

According to the American Cancer Society, there are currently more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the US. This includes individuals still being treated and those who have completed treatment. Breast cancer patients in need are encouraged to apply for TPF services.

"Together, we can help breast cancer patients claim victory over this terrible disease. Tammy and other Pink Frog survivors are living proof," said Robert H. Bolton, Pink Frog Foundation co-founder. "Due to the pandemic, we've transitioned to a virtual platform, but our mission is still driven by compassion, empathy, and hope. This will be our most exciting event yet!"

To make a secure donation visit https://secure.swell.gives/thepinkfrogaffair

About The Pink Frog Foundation

The Pink Frog Foundation, Inc., founded by Tammy and Robert H. Bolton, is dedicated to providing support to breast cancer patients. The organization strives to provide emotional, social and educational programming and increasing public awareness about the special needs and issues facing individuals with breast cancer. Programming and services are made possible through sponsorships, fundraising, donations and pledge drives. The Foundation is a registered 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit pinkfrogfoundation.org. Join the conversation on social @ThePinkFrogFoundationInc, #PinkFrogHelps, and #PinkFrogFoundation.

