9th Microgrid Global Innovation Forum in Washington, D.C. to Examine Latest Technology Advances and Business Models

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global microgrid market is on its way to becoming a $30.9 billion industry by 2027, according to recent analysis by Navigant Research. The drivers behind this include the need for greater grid reliability and resiliency, the integration and control of distributed energy resources into the grid, and the desire by commercial and industrial end users to control energy costs and maximize renewables. To explore these key market opportunities, the 9th Microgrid Global Innovation Forum – North America will be held on March 18-20, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (www.microgridinnovation.com)

Organized by the Smart Grid Observer, the conference brings together key thought leaders, utilities, energy providers, and other stakeholders to examine the latest technology developments and lessons learned in the design, implementation and operation of hybrid renewable energy microgrids.

"As in previous years, this is a tremendous opportunity to interact directly with companies at the cutting-edge of microgrid deployment," says Daniel Coran, program manager. "Top industry experts will be speaking who are pushing the envelope in terms of leveraging microgrids for grid resiliency, service flexibility, and DER integration."



The 9th edition of the conference will zero in on refining the value proposition and business case for microgrids in North America, integration with the larger grid, and case studies of grid-tied and off-grid projects and pilots to date.

Speakers include:

- Peter Asmus, Research Director-Microgrids, Navigant Research

- Dr. Liuxi Zhang, Manager of Emerging Technologies, Commonwealth Edison

- Michael F. McGhee, Executive Director, U.S. Army Office of Energy Initiatives

- Michael Yambrach, Capital Projects, Department of General Services, Montgomery County

- James Goudreau, Head of Climate, Novartis

- Paul DeCotis, Senior Director-Energy & Utilities Practice, West Monroe Partners

- Bob Foxen, CEO, Global Common

- Ross Malme, Principal, Skipping Stone

- Lee Ragsdale, Senior Vice President, Grid Infrastructure and Compliance, North Carolina's Electric Cooperatives

- Andy Haun, SVP - Chief Technology Officer, Microgrid Business, Schneider Electric

- John Glassmire, Senior Microgrid Advisor, ABB

- Richard T. Stuebi, President, Future Energy Advisors

- Will Agate, VP of Microgrids, Ameresco

- Mariana Heinrich, Manager-Climate & Energy, World Business Council for Sustainable Development

- John Vernacchia, Segment Manager, Renewable Energy Solutions, Eaton

- Giovanni Polizzi, Energy Solutions Manager, Minsait

- Dave Robinson, Manager, Resilience Initiatives, Honeywell Energy Services Group

- Scott Boehm, Director, Vykon Building Energy Security, Tridium

- Jay Zoellner, CEO, Edison Energy

- Joseph T. Sullivan, Vice President, Energy Policy & Development, Concord Engineering

- Jonathan Stewart, Industry Director, Utility Products and Systems Division, NEMA

- Stan Schneider, PhD, CEO, Real-Time Innovations, and Vice Chair, Industrial Internet Consortium

- Christopher Johnson, COO, Blue Planet Energy Systems

- Sami Kabbani, Senior Vice President of Energy, Covanta

- Andrew H. Kricun, Executive Director, Camden County Municipal Utilities Authority

- Jeffrey P. Price, Managing Partner, Bluewave Resources, LLC

- Rao Konidena, CEO, Rakon Energy LLC

- Greg Mowry, Program Director, Renewable Energy and Alternatives Laboratory, Univ. of St. Thomas

- Shiv Mani, Senior Analyst, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)*

- James Ellis, Senior Director, Utility Solutions, ChargePoint

- Brian G. Morrison, Principal, Industrial Economics (IEc)

- Rajit Gadh, PhD, Director, Smart Grid Energy Research Center, UCLA

- Patrick L. Morand, Associate, Duane Morris LLP

- Larisa Dobriansky, Chief Business & Regulatory Innovations Officer, General MicroGrids

- Jared Leader, Senior Associate, Advisory Services, Smart Electric Power Alliance

- Anna Demeo, PhD, Director of Smart Grid R&D, Racepoint Energy, LLC

- Aron Bowman, Chief Operating Officer, ELM FieldSight

- Michael J. Zimmer, Washington Counsel, Microgrid Institute

- Aleksey Toporkov, President, ARDA Power

- Ken Dulaney, Director of Industry and Innovation, FREEDM Systems Center, NC State University

- Hugh McDermott, Senior Vice President-Business Development & Sales, ESS Inc.

- Arnaud Henin, Managing Director, Gommyr Power Networks

Topics to be addressed include:

Innovative business models for solving today's biggest energy challenges

Advanced microgrid controllers

Microgrids and distributed energy resources (DER) integration

Disruptive generation - bypassing the traditional grid paradigm

Lessons from the implementation of utility-owned, island-able microgrids

Benefits of multi-stakeholder, multi-partner microgrids

The role of microgrids in non-wires strategies

Economics and project financing

and much more

"North America is a key market for microgrid growth," Coran notes. "Attendees will hear directly from industry practitioners who have real world lessons to share and who will be discussing success strategies in this market going forward."

The Forum will be held in Constitution Hall at American University in Washington, D.C. Previous versions of the Forum have been held in Irvine, California; Barcelona, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Pasadena, California; and London.

West Monroe Partners is Gold Sponsor of the Washington forum. Silver sponsors are Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL), GE Grid Solutions, and ComAp.

To register for the Washington, D.C. conference, visit www.microgridinnovation.com/Washington/register.htm. Attendees who enter the special discount code SGO20 when registering will receive 20% off the standard rates.

Contact:

Daniel R. Coran, Program Manager

+1-815-310-3343

dcoran@smartgridobserver.com

ABOUT SGO

SGO is an online information resource and weekly e-newsletter serving the global smart energy and green-tech sectors. SGO delivers the latest industry news on a daily basis concerning key technology developments, deployment updates, standards work, business issues, and market trends. SGO organizes several conferences each year on topics such as microgrids, grid modernization, smart cities, demand response, IoT, distributed energy resources, and more. For a free subscription, visit www.smartgridobserver.com

*Note: This speaker is participating in a private and individual capacity and he is not representing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or any other United States government agency. The views and opinions expressed in this presentation are the author's views and do not reflect the opinions of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or any other U.S. government agency.

