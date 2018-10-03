9th Way Solutions Names Will Williams Chief Operating Officer

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 9th Way Solutions, Fairfax VA, an emerging Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is pleased to announce the appointment of Willard (Will) Williams as Chief Operating Officer, (COO), providing operational leadership across the service areas of Systems and Program Management, Enterprise/Health IT Services, Cyber and Information Security.

Central to Will's 26-year career has been providing operational leadership on critical Federal enterprise IT programs. As both an Air Force officer and a civilian he led enterprise-scale engagements for companies that include ManTech, Bristol Bay Native Corporation, HP Enterprise Services, AECOM, and Unisys. Will's former positions include Vice President at both Information Innovators and Salient CRGT, where he led a team of 330 professionals at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) providing End User Services supporting 25,000 Federal employees. Prior experience includes, Director of Programs for TekPro, where he led a diverse team of 250 professionals providing support to both the Departments of Justice and Labor. At HP Enterprise Services, he was the Director of Operations for the ESA III program, leading over 200 personnel providing Enterprise IT services for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He has successfully led operations internationally, leading operations in not only the US, but also in Turkey, Kosovo, Macedonia, Italy, and Germany.

"We are excited about Will joining our team," says Steve Ikirt, CEO of 9th Way. "He has been an exceptional leader working complex government missions for years. His operational prowess is second to none and his razor-sharp mission focus on customer problems truly makes him one of the best operators in the business. He brings a strong leadership philosophy that will enable us to meet the changing needs of our Federal customers at an extremely fast pace."

Mr. Williams is excited to join 9th Way. "This is the opportunity I've been waiting on. It's extremely exciting to be able to mentor others and build upon the 9th Way culture of Mission, People and successful outcomes. Solving tough customer issues and achieving their mission goals is what matters," he says.

9th Way Solutions LLC (http://www.9th-way.com) is an SDVOSB focused on providing exceptional service and mission-focused solutions to Federal customers worldwide. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, the company, founded by Steve and Debbie Ikirt, founders and former owners of Information Innovators Inc. (Triple-i). Before its acquisition in 2017, Triple-i was one of the largest, most successful SDVOSBs in the nation.

Contact: info@9th-way.com

SOURCE 9th Way Solutions

Related Links

https://9th-way.com

