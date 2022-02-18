A $1.2 Billion Global Opportunity for Online Video Platform in Media and Entertainment by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Global Online Video Platform in Media and Entertainment Market to Reach US$1.2 Billion by the Year 2026

With more media and entertainment companies choosing to monetize their videos via advertising, video monetization has been witnessing exponential growth. The increased adoption of video content is a major driving demand for video monetization. Given the market opportunities offered by this growing trend, online video platforms offer video monetization tools to enable content creators to monetize their videos by seamlessly inserting advertising videos from paid sponsors within their own content. Some platforms offer built-in marketing and community tools, integrations with other online tools, and in-depth analytics to help content creators to reduce churn and increase revenue. As technology is evolving, the methods of online video monetization have increased. Video ad monetization tools designed for TV broadcasters, content owners and OTT platforms provides benefits such as increased revenue, reach every device, and expand audience base. There are many platforms for video monetization available currently such as YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Uscreen, Patreon, vlogbox.com, Twitch, IGTV, Wistia and Thinkific among others. Globally, YouTube continues to reign as the most popular choice of video monetization platform for creators to monetize their content online owing to its vast reach. However, with monetization getting tougher on the platform owing to strict guidelines, increasing competition and potential threat of legal actions, other alternative platforms with better monetization features, security and ease of use have emerged. Additional services offered by video monetization platforms include security, advanced analytics, integrations with other platforms and websites, branding, and direct messaging to viewers. Platforms integrated with AI/ML technology offer capabilities of dynamically replacing TV-ad breaks with targeted video ads through auto-detection of ad breaks by analyzing IP feeds. In the case of video platforms like YouTube, ads get placed via the platform's javascript. In other cases, such as embedding videos on a company's own website, ads gets placed via Video Ad Network-specific javascript.

The new emerging platforms provide content creators more control over content management and distribution. Implementing the right video monetization strategy will maximize revenue generated from monetizing video content. Monetization models include Transactional Video-on-Demand (TVoD), Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVoD), Advertising Video-on-Demand (AVoD), and hybrid models. Advertising monetization allows video content creators to sell viewership to advertisers. Using strategically timed ads, advertisers pay a fee for access to a pool of viewers who meet their ideal audience demographics. The TVoD model is similar to par-per-view approach employed by old cable TV service providers for viewing movies and events. In the SVoD model, viewers pay a fee, usually monthly or annually, to have access to an entire video library or set of channels. This approach presents the most potential for revenue generation from video monetization. Hybrid models of video monetization allows viewers to consume the majority of content while some exclusive materials are available via the pay-per-view model. OTT giants such as Netflix and Amazon Prime prefer the SVoD model as it offers users with flexible subscriptions. Most AVoD platforms use complex algorithms to decide the earnings per ad, and as a result certain ad placements are worth more than others.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Online Video Platform in Media and Entertainment estimated at US$612 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period. Video Sharing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.9% CAGR to reach US$648.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Video Platforms segment is readjusted to a revised 19.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.6% share of the global Online Video Platform in Media and Entertainment market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $134.1 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $308.8 Million by 2026

The Online Video Platform in Media and Entertainment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$134.1 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 22.6% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$308.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 22.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 15.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$32.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Commercial Video Platforms Segment to Reach $416.5 Million by 2026

In the global Commercial Video Platforms segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$92 Million will reach a projected size of US$299.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$95.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 20.1% CAGR through the analysis period. More

