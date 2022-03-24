A $16.2 Billion Global Opportunity for Incontinence Products by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

Edition: 21; Released: March 2022

Global Incontinence Products Market to Reach US$16.2 Billion by the Year 2026

Incontinence impacts around 400 million persons annually, which is approximately 4-5% of the total global population. People over the 65 age group are relatively at more risk of suffering from incontinence as compared to the younger generation. The increasing age of population creates new necessities, which in turn drives demand for several products that are not currently considered daily goods, for example, absorbent incontinence products, including adult diapers, disposable underwear, and panty liners. The global market for incontinence care products is driven by factors, such as rising number of aging population; increasing incidence of incontinence among both women and men; growing cases of prostate surgeries, increasing urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and rising awareness and acceptance of products available for these conditions. Besides bed-ridden patients, adults with mild to moderate urinary incontinence are also increasing the use of adult incontinence products, including diapers and liners. This factor is further driving the demand for adult incontinence products. Rapid growth of the incontinence market is also propelled by the launch of new and improved products that provide more discretion and improved comfort to the sufferer.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Incontinence Products estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period. Disposable Adult Diapers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$10.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Disposable Adult Shields segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.6% share of the global Incontinence Products market. Consumption of adult diapers is getting increasingly bigger due to the growing elderly demographics in many Asia-Pacific and Western countries. Other factors driving the market growth include better consumer awareness, favorable healthcare policies of governments, as well as availability of better quality products.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026

The Incontinence Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 28% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$750.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. Developed regions are major markets for incontinence products, primarily due to aging population, rising consumer acceptance, and the advent of innovative products, awareness, acceptance and ability to afford these products as a result of high disposable incomes.. The US, Europe, and Japan account for the maximum market share in the global market, as a large section of the population in these countries are under transformative state, from baby boomers to graying retirees. The incontinence products market in these regions is also characterized by innovation, unique product designs, and attractive packaging. The alarming rise in obesity levels, led by the rise in income levels, increasing affluence, and sedentary lifestyles, is also expected to maintain growth momentum for incontinence products in these regions. Asia-Pacific is rapidly emerging as a major market globally, primarily driven by growing proportion of the elderly, particularly in China. Low market penetration rates as compared to the developed regions also constitute another important factor driving market growth.

Disposable Adult Shields Segment to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2026

In the global Disposable Adult Shields segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$331.6 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

