A $17.8 Billion Global Opportunity for DevOps by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022

Companies: 200 - Players covered include Atlassian; Amazon Web Services; Broadcom Inc.; Northern.tech AS; Chef Software; Cigniti Technologies Limited; Clarive; CloudBees, Inc.; Docker Inc.; Dell Inc.; GitLab; Google Inc.; HashiCorp; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; International Business Machines Corporation; Micro Focus; Microsoft Corporation; OpenMake Software; Oracle Corporation; Parasoft Corporation; Perforce Software, Inc.; Puppet; Rackspace US, Inc.; RapidValue Solutions; Red Hat, Inc.; SmartBear Software, Inc.; TO THE NEW; Tricentis GmbH; Worksoft, Inc.; XebiaLabs and Others.

Segments: Type (Solutions, Services); Organization Type (Large Enterprises, SMEs); Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Other Verticals)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global DevOps Market to Reach US$17.8 Billion by the Year 2026

DevOps is an emerging approach that brings together software development and IT operations to help organizations in developing proprietary software for staying competitive in the market. The approach streamlines software development with IT operations to make the entire process more efficient and expedite time-to-market. The most prominent DevOps tools are collaboration/organizational tools, API tools, configuration management tools, infrastructure monitoring tools and build automation tools. These solutions are widely used across industries including financial services, baking and telecom. Collaborative efforts of a team with cross-functional individuals enable companies to optimize innovation, functionality and speed. DevOps reduces complexity and addresses issues to assist organizations in delivering software solutions. The approach breaks down inter-departmental silos and improves communication, transparency and integration required for effective decision making. DevOps improves collaboration and ensures supportive operating environments for expediting delivery of innovative and new features. The concept ensures stable operating environments and allows timely detection and remediation of defects or errors. The practice supports continuous release, deployment, testing and monitoring for faster release cycles. In addition to driving employee engagement, DevOps improves productivity and offers avenues for professional development. By allowing companies to accelerate delivery times for best features and services, DevOps pushes ROI.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for DevOps estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.5% CAGR to reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 21.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.8% share of the global DevOps market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2026

The DevOps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 41.44% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 23% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 18.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America continues to be the primary revenue generator for the DevOps market owing to extensive implementation of the cloud technology through the region. The market is likely to gain from adoption of sophisticated technologies, presence of leading companies, next-generation IT infrastructure, and availability of professionals with desirable expertise. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific (including China) is estimated to emerge as the fastest growing market. The region is anticipated to witness extensive penetration of DevOps tools on account of increasing number of IT SMEs that are expected to rely on these tools for making business operations streamlined and agile. More

