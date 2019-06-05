A $3,000 Scholarship Awaits Community College Transfer Students

CINCINNATI, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Institute & University invites all community college graduates to transfer to Union and earn up to a $3,000 scholarship.

"UI&U has formed a partnership with over 20 community colleges to provide a seamless and cost-effective pathway from an associate degree to a bachelor's degree," said Sonya M. Fultz, UI&U Senior Director for Enrollment and Academic Partnerships and former chair of the Southwestern Council for Higher Education (SOCHE) Articulation and Transfer Committee.

Union is one of only 78 colleges and universities across the country named to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society's 2019 Transfer Honor Roll in recognition of the dynamic pathways Union has created to support transfer students.

Clark State is the latest community college to form a partnership with Union.

"Clark State is excited to partner with the Union Institute & University," said Amy Sues, Dean of Institutional Effectiveness, Planning, Assessment, and Accreditation at Clark State. "Union offers a variety of majors' online making classes convenient to our students."

Another partner is Ivy Tech.

Dr. Sue Ellspermann, President of Ivy Tech Community College, also welcomes the collaboration. "We empower our students to achieve their career goals. This is another opportunity to fulfill those aspirations."

Transfer agreement partnerships are another example of Union's commitment to meet students where they are in their educational career. UI&U is rapidly expanding its transfer partnerships with community colleges.

"New partnership agreements include Cuyahoga Community College, Southern State, Cincinnati State, Gateway Community and Technical College, and others that will be signed in the next few weeks," said Fultz.

What is the earnings potential between an associate and a bachelor degree?

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) says it best. "In terms of dollars, education makes sense. Median weekly earnings in 2017 for those with the highest levels of educational attainment—doctoral and professional degrees—were more than triple those with the lowest level, less than a high school diploma. And workers with at least a bachelor's degree earned more than the $907 median weekly earnings for all workers." (Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Union is a nationwide university with academic centers in Florida, Ohio and California. UI&U serves a diverse population of students as an institution accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The university is proud to have been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education Office of Postsecondary Education as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HIS) with more than 25% of undergraduate students being Hispanic adult learners at UI&U.

About Union Institute & University

Union Institute & University is a non-profit, regionally accredited university specializing in providing quality higher education degrees for adults nationwide. Founded in 1964, Union's academic programs and services are the result of more than five decades of identifying and refining ways to structure and deliver education to meet the needs of adults. Distinguished as the pioneer in adult education, Union perfected the concepts now common in higher education such as the hybrid model, a blend of online and traditional classroom instruction, interdisciplinary studies, and student centered education with socially relevant and applicable learning outcomes in its undergraduate, master's and doctoral degree programs.

The university is guided by its core mission to educate highly motivated adults who seek academic programs to engage, enlighten, and empower them to pursue professional goals and a lifetime of learning, service, and social responsibility.

Union is a national university with academic centers located in: Ohio, Florida, and California.



For more information about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1- 800-861-6400.

