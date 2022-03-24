A $3 Billion Global Opportunity for Card-Based Access Control Systems by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 20; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 29232

Segments: End-Use (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



ABSTRACT-

Global Card-Based Access Control Systems Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2026

Access control cards represent one of the most widely used access control arrangement provided for commercial & residential constructions or any other infrastructure facility. The global market for card based access control systems is expected to continue to grow, as an increasing number of organizations seek to safeguard assets in an unsure marketplace. Constant technology advancements and innovations is set to help access control vendors, dealers and integrators to deliver turnkey and customized solutions to maintain growth momentum in the market. Both public and private entities are investing and upgrading to smart cards. In the post COVID-19 scenario, resurgence in growth fundamentals such as, improvement in commercial and enterprise activity, increase in office starts, branch and retail chain expansions, growth in commercial and private constructions, improvement in capital projects across different industries, and increase in infrastructure spends by governments, will boost demand for efficient security technologies, including card based access control systems in coming years. Increase in government spending on national security also presents excellent opportunities for smart card-based electronic access control systems in public sector office buildings and government institutions.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Card-Based Access Control Systems estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. BFSI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$466.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Retail segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $586.2 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $626.2 Million by 2026

The Card-Based Access Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$586.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$626.2 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Although developed markets such as US and Europe have been the traditional revenue contributors to access control technology, more specifically to card based EACS, growth in the market is currently being primarily driven by developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East. Asia-Pacific especially is the fastest growing regional market for Card-based Access Control Systems. Continued growth in key infrastructure projects, expansion in corporate sector, luxury hotels, numerous high-rise buildings make the regional economies most prominent markets for card based access control systems.

Healthcare Segment to Reach $408.7 Million by 2026

Healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting smart cards and multi-technology card readers to improve overall efficiency and security. Amid the escalating spread of COVID-19, an increasing number of healthcare facilities are overwhelmed with thousands of patients. As hospitals focus on preventing the spread of disease within the facility, there is a growing need for access control systems that reduce the number of touch points in a facility to allow staff members to get through. In the global Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$226.7 Million will reach a projected size of US$327.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$43.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

