A $5.4 Billion Global Opportunity for Marine Propellers by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 7; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 1222

Companies: 70 - Players covered include AB Volvo; Brunswick Bowling Products, LLC; Caterpillar, Inc.; Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.; Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.; MAN SE; Nakashima Propeller Co., Ltd.; Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC; Schottel Gmbh; Wartsila Corporation and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Propellers, Thrusters, Other Types); Application (Merchant Ships, Naval Ships, Recreational Boats, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Marine Propellers Market to Reach US$5.4 Billion by the Year 2026

A marine propeller is made of rotating blades that generate thrust and rotational power which is converted into linear thrust in the presence of a working fluid such as air or water. Propellers are integrated in naval vessels where they offer the benefits of increased operational efficiency of the ships, reduced cavitation and minimal maintenance. Marine propellers are equipped in merchant ships, boats and tug boats, submarines, recreational boats and defense vessels. Growth of global seaborne trade is one of the important growth drivers for the market for marine propellers. Increasing maritime tourism is also contributing to growth of the market for marine propellers. A major market growth driver has been the increasing naval ships procurement worldwide driven by increasing number of maritime issues. Technical advancements in propulsion systems as well as development of newer materials for manufacturing propeller blades have also been promoting market growth. Companies developing propeller technologies are currently investing in new technologies development. CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) techniques are being used for designing and testing propellers. Market growth for marine propellers would also be fueled by increased adoption of environment-friendly propulsion systems. Furthermore, going forward, electric propulsion technology is anticipated to gain much traction, eliminating clutches and gearboxes.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Marine Propellers estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period. Propellers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thrusters segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.7% share of the global Marine Propellers market. Marine propellers are also categorized based on the number of blades as three-, four- and five-blade propellers, with the segment of five-blade witnessing the fastest growth currently as these propellers greatly improve efficiency of propulsion and result in lesser vibration for the vessel. Demand for 5-blade propellers is anticipated to increase due to increasing demand for coast guard, naval, merchant and recreational vessels. Major propeller manufacturers have also been increasingly adopting rim thruster technology, which is another important ongoing market trend. Rim thruster provides means for manufacturing lower-cost and lightweight propulsion systems.

The U.S. Market Size is estimated at $1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026

The Marine Propellers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 22.11% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 2.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$201.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Strong demand growth is anticipated for marine propellers in the North American market led by a high number of naval ships procured every year in the US. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is led by increased procurements of naval ships by the defense segments of many countries and strong demand for container ships due to increased exports.

By Application, Merchant Ships Segment to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2026

Seaborne trade pushes sales of merchant ships and propellers are required during both building new vessels and for their repairs later on. In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$391.4 Million by the year 2026. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.